DC vs LSG highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 64

The Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a 19-run victory over the Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Tuesday, May 14. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosted this riveting contest.

The home team were put to bat first at a belter of a surface, but they lost their opener Jake Fraser-McGurk (0) failed to make any contribution, Nevertheless, Abishek Porel (58) and Shai Hope (38) were terrific to put the team on the frontfoot with their sublime performances.

Rishabh Pant (33) and Tristan Stubbs (57*) were the key contributors, as the Capitals posted a formidable 208 on the board.

Thereafter, Ishant Sharma dismissed LSG skipper KL Rahul (5), Quinton de Kock (12), and Deepak Hooda (0), while Marcus Stoinis (5) also couldn't make any impact. Although, Nicholas Pooran (61) and Arshad Khan (58*) fought back for LSG, they ended their innings at 189/9.

On that note, let's take a look at the three best moments of the DC-LSG game.

#1 Abishek Porel-Tristan Stubbs light up Delhi

Despite the early dismissal of their in-form batter, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel was sensational with his ball-striking abilities. In the third over, the youngster turned it on with his superb strokeplay to slam three boundaries and a six. The southpaw took Naveen-ul-Haq to the cleaners by hitting him two sixes and a four.

However, the Afghanistan pacer eventually dismissed Porel for a well-compiled 58 off 33 balls, which provided DC a great start.

In the end, Proteas batter, Tristan Stubbs proved his promotion to No. 5 right as he smoked 57* off 25 balls, with three fours and four sixes. With his uncanny shots and strong punch, DC managed to cross the 200+ run mark as well.

#2 Ishant Sharma paralyse LSG in the powerplay

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has been impressive for the Delhi Capitals in this season. He made an impression in the last game by dismissing Virat Kohli and delivered his finest IPL 2024 performance in this game.

He first took the key wicket of KL Rahul and got rid of Quinton de Kock as well. If this was not enough, the right-arm pacer trapped Deepak Hooda with a perfectly pitched fuller ball, which caught the batter unaware. Ishant finished with figures of 3/34 off four overs and ended his IPL campaign on a high.

#3 Nicholas Pooran-Arshad Khan gives hope to LSG

Losing their key batters early, the Super Giants required a right push to move towards the target. Be it by finding consistent boundaries or aggressive strokeplay, LSG's firepower needed to come to the fore.

Coming at a precarious situation, Nicholas Pooran displayed his intentions by hitting a four and a six in his first two balls. The southpaw went on to continue his momentum to slam 61 off 27 balls, with six fours and four sixes.

Meanwhile, Arshad Khan played a blinder in his debut IPL 2024 game. The left-handed batter kept the team in the hunt by smoking 58* off 33 balls.

Although, the knocks of both batters couldn't help the team's cause, they made sure to keep the team's net run-rate in check, which might help in playoffs qualification.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback