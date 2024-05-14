DC vs LSG Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

After seemingly getting an earful from the owner, KL Rahul will be in the spotlight when the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) travel to Delhi to take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, May 14. The Lucknow skipper needs to oversee consecutive wins if his men are to stand a chance of making the playoffs for the third season running.

The home team, the Capitals, are in an even worse position. They were hammered by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the absence of Rishabh Pant, and need not only a massive win but plenty of other results to go their way if they are to progress to the next stage. Pant will be back, but that might not mean much in their final league game.

When the two sides met earlier this season, DC triumphed by six wickets while chasing 168. Kuldeep Yadav's three-fer, and delightful googly to dismiss Nicholas Pooran, orchestrated that win at the Ekana Stadium.

Delhi, though, will throw up its set of challenges for the bowlers. The pitch at the venue has proven to be an absolute road, with the short boundaries further tilting the scales in favor of the batters.

The Capitals will hope that the Arun Jaitley Stadium gives them a chance of boosting their net run rate, while the Super Giants will take heart from the fact that their underperforming batting unit could deliver in helpful conditions. Luckily for both teams, rain is not on the forecast after a spate of affected games.

Which team can live to fight another day in IPL 2024?

IPL 2024, DC vs LSG Win Probability: Teams on even footing in Delhi

KL Rahul has been in the news for the wrong reasons [Image Courtesy: iplt20.com]

LSG might be marginally better than their opponents on paper, but they haven't played like a cohesive unit in IPL 2024. Injuries to key players, combined with middling returns from the batting unit, have meant that the Super Giants have barely managed to string together a few victories.

KL Rahul's persistent intent issues have hurt the team, and with the likes of Quinton de Kock not in great form, the batting powerplay has been a disaster on most occasions. The bowling powerplay hasn't fared much better, with the fast bowlers failing to provide regular breakthroughs.

Pant's return will boost the Capitals, who will bank on David Warner and Jake Fraser-McGurk to give them another flying start at the top of the order. With enough firepower in the batting unit, DC will be the favorites to come out on top on Tuesday.

LSG have enough match-winners in their ranks and should be able to challenge their opponents, but they barely turned up a few days ago in Hyderabad. Things don't seem to be gelling well at the franchise, and they might not be able to play to their potential.

On the whole, DC have more bases covered and can be backed to seal the deal at their home venue.

Prediction: DC to win Match 64 of IPL 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback