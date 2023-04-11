DC vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 16

Mumbai Indians (MI) secured their first win of IPL 2023 by beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in a last-ball thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 11.

Asked to bat first, DC lost Prithvi Shaw in the fourth over. But David Warner and Manish Pandey steadied the ship with a 43-run stand before Mumbai bounced back to have the hosts reeling at 98/5, thanks to Piyush Chawla's three-wicket haul.

However, Axar Patel (54 off 25 balls) and skipper Warner (51 off 47) helped DC to post 172 runs. MI's Jason Behrendorff and Riley Meredith picked up three and two wickets, respectively.

In response, Mumbai got off to their best start in IPL 2023, adding 71 runs for the first wicket before Ishan Kishan's untimely runout. However, Rohit Sharma looked in sublime form, hitting his first half-century in almost 24 innings to keep the team in the hunt.

Tilak Varma, who was promoted to No. 3, once again played a handy knock. But Mukesh Kumar's double strike in the 15th over tilted the game back in Delhi's favor.

However, with Rohit still in the crease, Mumbai were always in the game. But wicketkeeper Abishek Porel produced a sensational catch to dismiss the MI skipper and take the game into the final over. Anrich Nortje bowled an excellent over, pushing the game to the final ball.

With two required off the last delivery, the long legs of Cameron Green and Tim David ran fast to take MI home.

#1 Piyush Chawla cleans up Lalit Yadav

Piyush Chawla has looked superb so far, hitting the right line and length and keeping things tight in the middle overs.

The senior leg-spinner was the pick of the MI bowlers against DC, finishing with 3/22 in his four overs. He picked up the crucial wickets of Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, and Lalit Yadav.

While all three were pretty crucial, it was Lalit's dismissal that stood out. It was a perfect googly from Chawla, which the batter didn't pick. He tried to play it as a leg spin, leaving a big gap between the bat and the pad. The ball breached the gap into two halves to crash onto the stumps.

#2 Rohit Sharma pulls Anrich Nortje for a massive six

When Rohit Sharma gets going, there is no better-looking batter in the world at present. After an extended lean patch with the bat, the MI skipper looked in optimal touch, dispatching Delhi bowlers all over the park.

But it was his pull shot off Anrich Nortje that stood out among all. The Proteas' fast bowler pitched one short and at a good pace but there is a saying, "Don't bowl short to Rohit when he is in form."

The right-handed batter stood back at the crease and got into his position and clobbered it over the mid-wicket fielder for a six.

There is no better player of the pull shot in world cricket than Rohit Sharma, and he proved it yet again. It was a pure treat to the eye.

#3 Abishek Porel's one-handed stunner to dismiss Rohit Sharma

The way Rohit Sharma was batting, it was Mumbai's game altogether. But Abishek Porel, who came in as Rishabh Pant's replacement, produced a one-handed stunner to change the complexion of the game.

The ball was pitched full and outside from Mustafizur Rahman and Rohit tried to slice it towards the third-man region but only managed to get a thick outside edge. The ball went to the right of the wicketkeeper but Porel dived full-length to complete a superb catch with one hand.

