DC vs PBKS head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 11 of IPL 2021

The Delhi Capitals will look to get back to winning ways when they face the Punjab Kings in the 11th match of IPL 2021 on Sunday night.

Both Delhi and Punjab were defeated in their previous matches. While the Rajasthan Royals edged the Capitals in a close encounter, the Chennai Super Kings crushed the Mohali-based franchise at the Wankhede Stadium.

The upcoming contest between Delhi and Punjab will be the last IPL 2021 fixture for both franchises in Mumbai. After this game, the Capitals and the Kings will play their next few matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Over the years, the Capitals and the Kings have participated in many memorable matches. Last season, the two franchises were involved in the first Super Over of the tournament. With Delhi and Punjab set to cross swords again, here's a look at their head-to-head record in the IPL.

Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings head-to-head stats

The Punjab Kings have a 15-11 lead against the Delhi Capitals in the head-to-head record. Both teams beat each other once in IPL 2020. While the Capitals prevailed in the Super Over, Punjab beat them by five wickets in the reverse fixture.

The upcoming match will be the first time the two teams will clash at the Wankhede Stadium. The last time Delhi and Punjab played in India, the Capitals beat the Kings by five wickets.

Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

The Indore Express 🚆 talks about our game vs RR and yet another strong performance from him in it 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/zSEKTSZFtU — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 16, 2021

Mayank Agarwal, who is yet to fire in IPL 2021, has scored 110 runs while donning the Punjab Kings jersey against the Delhi Capitals. He played a magnificent knock of 89 runs last year versus Delhi.

Shikhar Dhawan has amassed 200 runs in the matches between Delhi and Punjab. He scored a century against the Mohali-based franchise in IPL 2020, but that ton was in a losing effort.

Kagiso Rabada scalped four wickets in two matches versus the Punjab Kings last year. He conceded 55 runs in eight overs in two fixtures.

Mohammed Shami took five wickets for Punjab in the two IPL 2020 matches against Delhi. He gave away only 43 runs in his eight overs against the Capitals. It will be exciting to see if he could replicate the same performances in IPL 2021.