DC vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match will happen tonight in IPL 2023. Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will play host to this game.

It is a virtual do-or-die match for both the north Indian franchises. DC are on the verge of an early elimination, and a defeat against PBKS will officially rule them out of the race to the playoffs. Meanwhile, PBKS need to win all their remaining matches to ensure that they have a good chance of finishing in the top 4.

Before the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match begins, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two teams.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

The head-to-head record between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings stands at 15-15. The two franchises have clashed against each other 30 times and won 15 times each.

DC and PBKS squared off twice during the previous IPL season, with the Capitals emerging victorious on both occasions. Here's a short summary of their head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 30

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 15

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 15

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

DC vs PBKS head-to-head record at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the game between DC and PBKS tonight. The head-to-head record at Arun Jaitley Stadium favors the Delhi Capitals by 6-5. PBKS have visited Delhi 11 times for a match against DC and emerged victorious on five occasions.

The last time Delhi Capitals hosted the Punjab Kings for a match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was on April 20, 2019. DC won that game by five wickets with two balls to spare.

Matches Played - 11.

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 6.

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 5.

Matches with No Result - 0.

Last 5 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL matches

Delhi Capitals are currently on a four-match winning streak against the Punjab Kings. The two teams have met four times over the last two seasons, with DC emerging victorious on all four occasions. In the previous meeting between the two sides, Mitchell Marsh's 63-run knock helped DC beat PBKS by 17 runs.

Here is a summary of the last five Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings matches in the Indian Premier League:

DC (159/7) beat PBKS (142/9) by 17 runs, May 16, 2022. DC (119/1) beat PBKS (115) by 9 wickets, Apr 20, 2022. DC (167/3) beat PBKS (166/6) by 7 wickets, May 2, 2021. DC (198/4) beat PBKS (195/4) by 6 wickets, Apr 18, 2021. PBKS (167/5) beat DC (164/5) by 5 wickets, Oct 20, 2020.

Poll : 0 votes