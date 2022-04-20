DC vs PBKS IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Delhi vs Punjab IPL 2022 match?

A massive COVID cloud hangs over the contest but the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) seem set to lock horns at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 20 for Match 32 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL).

A few members of the DC support staff and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh tested positive, forcing the match to be shifted out of Pune. According to reports, Tim Seifert has also contracted the virus, casting a shadow over the likelihood of the DC vs PBKS clash happening. But assuming DC can get 11 players (including at least seven Indians) to return negative tests in the next scheduled round of testing, they should be able to participate.

PBKS might be without one of their key players as well. Captain Mayank Agarwal, who missed the previous game with a toe injury, has reportedly not resumed training. So Shikhar Dhawan could continue to lead a side that has alternated between wins and losses in their six IPL 2022 matches.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: DC vs PBKS

Kuldeep Yadav will be up against PBKS' fearsome middle order

DC haven't quite found their rhythm in IPL 2022, with a series of personnel changes and tactical gaffes stunting their momentum. While Rovman Powell has been a massive disappointment, no player has managed to rack up a pile of runs. Couple that with Anrich Nortje's struggle to regain fitness, and you have a DC side that has constantly shuffled their playing XI and batting order without much success.

Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav have been bright spots in the bowling department, with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw striking a good partnership of late as well. However, the middle order and supporting bowlers need to step up immediately against PBKS, who have the firepower to beat any team on their day.

Even without Mayank, the Kings have a solid batting lineup. Shahrukh Khan returned to form with a few lusty blows in the previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the out-of-nick Jonny Bairstow should find his feet soon. Liam Livingstone has been the standout batter for PBKS so far, having taken the attack to the opposition in the middle overs with some monster sixes.

Overall, PBKS appear to have a more well-rounded outfit. With DC in disarray due to COVID cases and selection woes, they will have to produce something spectacular to take two points away from the Kings.

Prediction: PBKS to win Match 32 of IPL 2022

