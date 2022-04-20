DC vs PBKS, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 32

The Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 32 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The shadow of COVID-19 has been constantly hanging over the match for the last couple of days.

On Tuesday, the BCCI announced that the venue of the game has been shifted from the MCA in Pune to Brabourne as a safety precaution, with five COVID-19 cases in the DC camp. On the day of the match, reports emerged that another player had tested positive after a round of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Wednesday morning.

Shifting focus to the match, both Delhi and Punjab need to get their IPL 2022 campaigns back on track. DC, who went down to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous clash, have accumulated only four points from five games. PBKS were thumped by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last match. They have six points from six matches.

Today's IPL toss result

The Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Admitting that the team has had a tough couple of days due to COVID cases in the camp, Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant said:

“It's an unfortunate thing, what has happened. But, we are not going to think about it. We will try to find strength amongst ourselves.”

#IPL2022 #YehHaiNayiDilli #SaddaPunjab #DCvPBKS Rishabh Pant has won the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first 🏏📸IPL Rishabh Pant has won the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first 🏏📸IPL#IPL2022 #YehHaiNayiDilli #SaddaPunjab #DCvPBKS https://t.co/UMRCBaw3UN

DC have made one change. With Mitchell Marsh unavailable having tested COVID-positive, he has been replaced by Sarfaraz Khan. PBKS have made two changes from the last game. Skipper Mayank Agarwal comes back in place of Prabhsimran Singh and Nathan Ellis replaces Odean Smith.

DC vs PBKS - Today's Match Playing 11s

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

PBKS playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Today IPL match player list

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, , Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey

PBKS squad: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

DC vs PBKS - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Tapan Balwant Sharma, Rod Tucker

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee:

