DC vs PBKS Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

This is a 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest that might not have much intrigue, but both the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be desperate for two points on Saturday, May 13.

The Capitals are currently placed dead last in the standings, with only four wins from 11 matches. They had acquired all eight of their points in a five-game streak before the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) brought them back to earth with a quite comprehensive win.

DC are technically not out of the playoff race yet, but they can only reach 14 points even if they win all three remaining games. They also have the worst net run rate in the competition and need significant improvement on that front as well.

The Kings, meanwhile, are in slightly better shape. With five wins from 11 games, they are currently eighth in the points table and could move up to fifth if other results allow it. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. have lost three of their last four encounters, though, and need to find some momentum immediately.

DC have won each of their last four encounters against PBKS, with all of them being fairly comprehensive wins. Can they make it five out of five on Saturday?

IPL 2023, DC vs PBKS Match Prediction: Delhi waits for two teams that are in trouble

Prabhsimran Singh hasn't been consistent enough at the top of the order

PBKS' batting lineup has blown hot and cold this season. Their overseas batter slot has been a revolving door between Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, and Matthew Short. Prabhsimran Singh, meanwhile, hasn't been consistent enough at the top of the order.

Jitesh Sharma has been sensational and captain Shikhar Dhawan has tried his best to set the tone. But Punjab need more from the likes of Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone, who seems to be finding his touch in IPL 2023.

PBKS' spin attack has been one of their biggest problems this season. While Rahul Chahar has been slightly more penetrative in recent games, it could prove to be Punjab's downfall in Delhi if the spinners are unable to provide regular breakthroughs.

DC, meanwhile, are heavily reliant on their top four of David Warner, Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, and Rilee Rossouw. The rest of the lineup is quite obviously filled with domestic players, who haven't quite set the tournament on fire just yet.

While the Capitals' middle order and bowling department look thin, their spinners and top-order batters are in better form. They seem to know how to play at home as well, with Marsh coming into his own in both departments and Warner being due for a big knock or two.

PBKS are arguably the better team on paper and have more weapons at their disposal. However, DC are the side in form and could have what it takes to upset the Punjab applecart.

This IPL 2023 contest is too close to call and could go either way. Punjab might be marginal favorites on paper, but Delhi could end up on the winning side.

Prediction: DC to win Match 59 of IPL 2023.

