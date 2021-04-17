DC vs PBKS Prediction: Who will win today’s IPL 2021 match?

Both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to put their batting woes in the IPL 2021 behind them when they face off at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

In their last outing, DC were blown away by Jaydev Unadkat in the powerplay, who picked up three wickets. Despite Rishabh Pant’s brisk fifty, last year’s finalists could only manage 147/8. In the process, they became the first team in the history of the IPL to not hit a six during an IPL innings at the Wankhede.

Although DC bowlers started brilliantly, David Miller and Chris Morris held their nerve and guided RR to an unlikely win. Morris, in particular, justified his price tag, hitting four sixes, including two off DC's strike bowler Kagiso Rabada, to win the game for his team.

Meanwhile, just like DC, PBKS come into the game after losing their last game. A Deepak Chahar masterclass rattled them early on, and the wafer-thin PBKS batting line-up could only manage 106.

The lowest total of IPL 2021 was chased down with ease by CSK. PBKS’ Net Run Rate took a hit, as the match was wrapped up with more than four overs to spare.

PBKS are ahead in their head-to-head record against DC, winning 15 of 26 games.

The toss could once again be a crucial factor in this IPL 2021 clash. Three of the four games at this venue have been won by the team batting first. The dew, combined with the early purchase seamers tend to get at the Wankhede, makes winning the toss and bowling first a no-brainer.

IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS Match Prediction

Anrich Nortje is out of quarantine and fit to go, which comes as a big boost for DC. The franchise has missed Nortje's express pace, but it remains to be seen how DC fit him into their playing XI.

Chris Woakes’ impressive form may force DC to field three foreign pacers, with Nortje coming in place of Tom Curran. But that would make their batting a bit top-heavy, as they found out against RR last game.

Another option could be to play Shimron Hetmyer, with Nortje and Rabada continuing their productive pairing from last season. The rest of the DC XI should remain the same. Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan should be raring to go against Mohammed Shami, as the duo has never been dismissed by the Indian pacer in the IPL.

Meanwhile, PBKS have something to ponder when it comes to their team selection. Their top-order collapse exposed a glaring hole in their lower order, with Jhye Richardson coming in at no. 7.

They may look to plug that hole by playing Chris Jordan or Moises Henriques. But whether KL Rahul sacrifices one of Richardson or Meredith for that remains to be seen.

KL Rahul will back himself to come good at the Wankhede, while Mayank Agarwal is due a big score as well. Nicholas Pooran has a point to prove after notching up two ducks to start his IPL 2021 campaign.

The Chris Gayle vs Ravichandran Ashwin matchup could be an enticing one. The off-spinner has dismissed the Universe Boss five times in the IPL and will fancy his chances against the big-hitting left-hander once again.

There is not much to choose between the top orders of DC and PBKS. That means the team that bowls better on the day may emerge victorious. Boasting an all-star bowling line-up, DC are ahead of PBKS in that department. DC would look to end the Mumbai leg of their IPL campaign on a high by downing PBKS at the Wankhede on Sunday.

Prediction: DC to win.