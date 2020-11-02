DC vs RCB head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 55 of IPL 2020

The Delhi Capitals will battle the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the penultimate league match of IPL 2020. Both teams have never won the IPL trophy previously.

DC and RCB had made stellar starts to their campaign this year, but their recent losses have hurt their playoff chances. Should another result go against either side, they could get knocked out in the IPL 2020 league stage itself.

Still, both franchises have their fortunes in their hands. A victory in this match would guarantee them a clash with the Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier of IPL 2020.

On the other side, the losing team will have to hope that the Sunrisers Hyderabad do not defeat the table-toppers on Tuesday. DC and RCB have clashed in some memorable matches over the last 13 years, and here's a look at their head-to-head stats before they meet for the second time in IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head stats

Despite suffering a defeat against the Delhi Capitals earlier in IPL 2020, the Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the head-to-head record by 15-9. Both teams have defeated each other once in the UAE. Their upcoming match promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 55 of IPL 2020

📹 | DC Stars' gully cricket memories presented by @Dream11 🤩



Pehla ball trial ball 😉

One Tip One Hand 🤲🏻❎

Jiska bat, uski pehli batting 😎

Jo maara woh ball naali se uthayega 😆



The list is never-ending 💙#YeApnaGameHai #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @Address_Hotels pic.twitter.com/GVtMTAEAuc — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) November 1, 2020

Rishabh Pant has scored 311 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. It will be interesting to see if he can fire all cylinders against them in this crucial IPL 2020 match.

Virat Kohli has aggregated 892 runs versus the Delhi Capitals. The RCB skipper will have to lead his side from the front again.

Kagiso Rabada has dismissed ten RCB batsmen in his IPL career. On the other side, Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped 14 wickets in DC vs RCB matches.