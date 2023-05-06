DC vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match

Two important points will be up for grabs when the Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 50th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 6.

With 10 points after nine games, Bangalore are currently placed fifth in the points table. Having defeated DC earlier this season in the reverse fixture, RCB will be hoping to put up another show and further their grip in their race for the playoffs.

The Capitals, meanwhile, are still not out of the competition. After a horrid start to their campaign, they have found their feet somewhat and won three of their last four fixtures. While DC are still at the foot of the table, a win will largely boost their confidence even further.

Before the battle between the two teams starts, here's a look at their head-to-head record.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head record in IPL

Faf du Plessis and David Warner at the toss [IPLT20]

Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the head-to-head record in T20 matches against the Delhi Capitals by 19-10. The two teams have played in all IPL seasons and faced each other 30 times, with RCB winning 19 games.

RCB have not suffered a defeat against DC after the 2020 season. The Bangalore-based franchise are currently on a four-match winning streak against the Capitals.

Here's an overall summary of their head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 30

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 19

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 10

Matches with No Results - 1

Matches Tied - 0

DC vs RCB, head-to-head record in Delhi

Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi [IPLT20].

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will play host to today's match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals. The head-to-head record between DC and RCB in Delhi favors RCB 6-3.

The two IPL franchises have met in nine matches at this venue, with the hosts winning on just three occasions. Six of the nine games have ended in the Challengers' favor.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 6

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 3

Matches with No Results - 0

Last 5 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL matches

Virat Kohli in action vs DC [IPLT20]

As mentioned earlier, RCB are yet to register a loss against DC since 2020. The head-to-head battle between the two sides is 4-1 in favor of RCB as far as the last five IPL matches are concerned.

A well-made half-century by Virat Kohli and a three-wicket haul by debutant Vijayakumar Vyshak helped RCB record a 23-run win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru earlier this season.

With their incredible half-centuries, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane helped DC register their last win over RCB in 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

Here's a summary of the last five Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounters:

RCB (174/6) beat DC (151/9) by 23 runs, Apr 15, 2023.

RCB (189/5) beat DC (173/7) by 16 runs, Apr 16, 2022.

RCB (166/3) beat DC (164/5) by 7 wickets, Oct 8, 2021.

RCB (171/5) beat RCB (170/4) by 1 run, Apr 27, 2021.

DC (154/4) beat RCB (152/7) by 6 wickets, Nov 2, 2020.

