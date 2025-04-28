DC vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2025 (27/4): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 46

The Delhi Capitals (DC) hosted the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on Sunday, April 27, in Match No. 46 of IPL 2025. The Rajat Patidar-led RCB secured a six-wicket win over the hosts.

Bengaluru clinched their sixth away win on the trot, the most by any team in the league's history. After being asked to bat first, Delhi registered 162/8 in 20 overs. KL Rahul scored 41 runs off 39 balls, while Tristan Stubbs played a crucial 34-run knock off 18 deliveries.

Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood picked up three and two wickets, respectively. RCB's run chase began on a shaky note, with the side losing three wickets within the powerplay.

Krunal Pandya played a wonderful knock under pressure, remaining unbeaten on 73 runs in 47 balls. Ace batter Virat Kohli anchored the innings well and notched up his sixth half-century of the season, finishing with 51 runs from 47 deliveries.

Skipper Axar Patel was the pick of the DC bowlers, recording figures of 4-0-19-2. The visiting team chased the target in 18.3 overs to claim two valuable points.

With seven wins from 10 fixtures, Bengaluru are now placed at the top of the points table. Delhi have won six out of their nine games and occupy the fourth spot.

Krunal was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his all-round performance. Apart from his match-winning knock, he also bowled a tidy spell of 4-0-28-1.

On that note, let's look a three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans.

DC vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2025 (27/4): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans

#1 Virat Kohli and KL Rahul get involved in a heated exchange during RCB's run chase

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are known to share a great camaraderie both on and off the field. However, their competitive spirit was at the forefront during the match as they were involved in a heated exchange.

Here's a video of the incident (via Star Sports' X handle):

Kohli and Rahul moved on quickly from the argument and were seen laughing and chatting during the post-match presentation.

#2 Tim David takes Mukesh Kumar to the cleaners

DC skipper Axar Patel backed Mukesh Kumar to bowl the penultimate over when RCB required 17 runs from 12 balls. Tim David finished the game in style for Bengaluru, scoring those runs in just four balls.

Mukesh started with a low full-toss that was dispatched for a six over the long-on fence. David then completed a hat-trick of fours to take his team home.

David entertained fans with a quick-fire cameo, remaining unbeaten on 19 in just five balls.

#3 Tristan Stubbs brings out the reverse scoop to counter Yash Dayal

Tristan Stubbs' knock helped Delhi finish their innings with a flurry. The swashbuckling batter played some lovely shots during his innings, including an audacious reverse scoop against left-arm pacer Yash Dayal.

Dayal went for a full-length delivery on the fourth ball of the 19th over. Stubbs sent the ball over the ropes with a stunning reverse scoop. Here's a video of the stroke:

