DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

In what was a comprehensive performance, Delhi Capitals (DC) trounced the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets in the 50th Match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The match was hosted by the Arun Jaitley Stadium of Delhi on Saturday, May 6.

After opting to bat first, RCB made a decent first innings total of 181/4. Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror made strong contributions with 55 and 54*, respectively.

Delhi, then made a mockery of the total, chasing down the 182 runs with 20 balls remaining. Phil Salt was the star of the show with a resounding 45-ball 87.

Now that the DC vs RCB match of IPL 2023 is in the history books, let's take a look at the award winners, scorecards, and records broken in the game.

List of all Award winners and Player of the Match

Phil Salt of Delhi Capitals [IPLT20]

RCB would've thought that 181 runs would be enough to put pressure on the Delhi batters, but Phil Salt came out with positive intent to put RCB on the backfoot.

He clobbered eight boundaries and six maximums to hit a magnificent 45-ball 87. For his terrific batting efforts, Salt was adjudged the Player of the Match against RCB.

Here's a look at all the award winners from the game:

Player of the Match: Phil Salt (87)

Game-changer of the Match: Phil Salt

Catch of the Match: David Warner

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Phil Salt

Striker of the Match: Phil Salt (strike rate of 193.3)

Most Fours of the Match: Phil Salt (8 fours)

Longest Six: Rilee Rossouw

DC vs RCB: Match Scorecard

RCB batting scorecard vs DC [Sportskeeda]

After opting to bat first, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli continued their impressive run with the bat, accumulating 82 runs for the opening wicket. While Faf was dismissed for 45, Kohli slammed his sixth half-century of the season and top-scored with a 46-ball 55.

After Marsh pegged DC back into the match with two wickets on consecutive balls, Mahipal Lomror played his best IPL knock so far and smashed 54* runs off 29 balls. His vital knock led RCB to a strong total of 181/4.

DC batting scorecard vs RCB [Sportskeeda]

DC's opening duo of Phil Salt and David Warner came out with positive intent in their run-chase of 182. While Warner lost his wicket for 22, Salt continued his onslaught and never let any RCB bowler settle.

He then stitched up a 59-run partnership alongside Mitchell Marsh and got DC closer to the target. Rilee Rossouw, who batted at No. 4, also smashed three sixes in his 35*- run knock. Salt, who clobbered eigth boundaries and six lusty maximums, was unfortunate not to remain unbeaten till the end as a ripper from Karn Sharma ended his stay in the 16th over.

In the very next over, Roussow hit a six over deep mid-wicket to register an emphatic win for DC over RCB.

DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from the match

Virat Kohli raising his bat after a fifty [IPLT20]

An entertaining tie which ended up as lopsided one, also saw a slew of records broken. Here's a list of some interesting stats from the IPL 2023 match between DC and RCB:

With his another fifty, Virat Kohli toppled another massive record. The former RCB captain completed his 7,000 runs in the IPL. He was just 12 runs shy of achieving the landmark before the start of the game. Apart from this his half-century against DC was Kohli's 50th IPL half-century. He is the first Indian to score 50 IPL half-centuries. His 55-run knock was also Kohli's tenth 50+ score against DC in T20 cricket. Harshal Patel, who came in as an impact substitute, dismissed Mitchell Marsh in the game. Interestingly, it was his 200th T20 scalp, thus becoming only the fourth-ever Indian pacer to do so.

