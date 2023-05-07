DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: RCB Player Ratings as Faf du Plessis and Co. suffer embarrassing defeat in Delhi

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a dent to their playoff hopes as the Delhi Capitals (DC) beat them by seven wickets in Match 50 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, May 6.

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli set a stable platform after the former elected to bat first, with the away side eventually managing 181/4 in their 20 overs. It seemed like they had posted an above-par total, but DC gunned it down with total ease. Phil Salt hammered 87 off just 45 balls, with support from David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Rilee Rossouw.

Here are RCB's player ratings from Match 50 of IPL 2023 against DC.

IPL 2023, DC vs RCB: Kohli struggles in Delhi before bowlers come apart

Mohammed Siraj endured a rare off-night in Delhi

Faf du Plessis: 7/10

Du Plessis played yet another stellar knock, striking five fours and a six. He tried to step on the pedal even as his opening partner struggled at the other end, before finally holing out in the deep. The RCB skipper's bowling changes and strategic decisions in the second innings were strange to say the least.

Virat Kohli: 5/10

Kohli never got going in Delhi and was the only batter to appear to struggle out in the middle. The opening batter made a painstaking fifty that arguably hurt RCB more than it helped them.

Mahipal Lomror: 8.5/10

Lomror took the attack to the DC bowlers right from the outset. He notched up his maiden IPL fifty, a knock that featured six fours and three sixes. The left-hander is slowly but steadily stepping up for the Royal Challengers. The only over he bowled cost 13 runs, though.

Glenn Maxwell: 2/10

Maxwell lasted just one ball, nicking off against Marsh. The Aussie sent down 10 balls that went for 14 runs.

Anuj Rawat: 6/10

Rawat heaved the first ball he faced over the leg-side boundary in a handy cameo. He was active on the field.

Dinesh Karthik: 3/10

Karthik's off-side game has completely died in IPL 2023, and he managed 11 runs off nine balls before holing out. He also dropped a catch that would've sent Salt back to the pavilion early.

Wanindu Hasaranga: 5/10

Hasaranga was unlucky not to get a wicket in the powerplay as Karthik shelled one behind the stumps. The leg-spinner sent down four overs that went for 32 runs and often dished out short deliveries that were easy for the DC batters to counter.

Harshal Patel [impact]: 3/10

Harshal was introduced late in the piece as an impact player. He managed to prise out Marsh with a full-toss, but his terrible lengths eventually caught up to him. The DC batters hit him for two fours and three sixes, with his two overs costing 32 runs.

Josh Hazlewood: 5.5/10

Hazlewood was introduced as the first change, and he managed to make the first breakthrough in his second over by dismissing Warner. He wasn't at his penetrative best, though, and conceded 29 runs in three overs. The Aussie should've been given the second over of the chase.

Karn Sharma: 4/10

Karn got his lengths all wrong throughout his spell. Even though there was some turn on offer, the leg-spinner was easily taken for four fours and a six. He eventually castled Salt, but the game as a contest was over by then.

Mohammed Siraj: 1/10

Siraj had a rare off-day as the DC batters targeted him. The RCB fast bowler leaked 28 runs in his two overs and even got into an altercation with Salt and Warner.

Kedar Jadhav: 5/10

In his first appearance of IPL 2023, Jadhav neither batted nor bowled. He receives a standard rating.

Poll : What cost RCB more against DC? Kohli's slow knock Bowlers' poor execution 0 votes