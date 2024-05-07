DC vs RR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – May 7, 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off in the 56th match of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 7.

Delhi Capitals are having a mixed campaign. They lost their most recent game against Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. DC currently find themselves in the sixth position in the points table with five wins and six losses.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are having a fantastic season, having won eight out of their 10 games. However, they suffered a one-wicket loss against SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous game. RR are sitting at the top of the points table with 16 points to their name.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the DC vs RR Dream11 match.

#3 Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC) - 8.0 credits

Jake Fraser-McGurk in action (credits: IPL)

Jake Fraser-McGurk has been in good form in his debut IPL season. He has hammered 259 runs in six matches at an excellent strike rate of 233.33.

Fraser-McGurk has played three games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, smashing 172 runs at an outstanding average of 57.33. Thus, he will be a great choice for the vice-captain in your RR vs DC Dream11 teams.

#2 Rishab Pant (DC) - 9.0 credits

Rishab Pant in action (Credits: IPL)

Rishab Pant has consistently performed in the middle order for Delhi Capitals this season. He has scored 398 runs in 11 matches, averaging 44.22 and striking at 150 plus.

Pant averages 55 against Rajasthan Royals, scoring 385 runs in 10 matches. He has also performed well in Delhi, having amassed 270 runs in the last six games, including two fifties and a season-best innings of 88*.

#1 Jos Buttler (RR) - 9.0 credits

Jos Buttler of RR (Credits: IPL)

Jos Buttler has scored 319 runs in 11 matches at an average of 45.57. He has also scored well against Delhi Capitals with 394 runs to his name in 12 matches.

Buttler has a remarkable record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, smashing 338 runs in just seven matches at a notable average of 67.6. He scored his career-best T20 score of 124 at the same venue and will be eager to replicate it in the upcoming game.

Thus, he will be the best choice for the captain/vice-captain in your Dream11 teams.

