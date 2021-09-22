DC vs SRH head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the IPL 2021 Match 33

The 33rd match of IPL 2021 will feature former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and previous season's runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC). SRH and DC had contrasting fortunes during the first phase of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

While the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals recorded six wins in eight matches, Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad managed only a solitary victory in seven games.

DC and SRH battled once during the first phase of IPL 2021. The match ended in a tie, where the Capitals beat the Sunrisers in a Super Over. Fans should expect another nail-biting encounter when the two teams meet tonight in Dubai.

On that note, here's a look at DC and SRH's head-to-head stats before they cross paths at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the Delhi Capitals by 11-8 in the head-to-head record. The two teams clashed three times in the UAE last year, with the Sunrisers emerging victorious twice.

SRH won both league matches against the Capitals in IPL 2020 but faltered in the playoffs. It will be interesting to see if SRH can record another league stage win against DC in the UAE tonight in IPL 2021. The head-to-head record in the last five matches favors the Delhi-based franchise 3-2.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 33 of IPL 2021

Kane Williamson has scored 471 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in matches against Delhi Capitals. The SRH skipper's highest score against DC is 89.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has amassed 431 runs against the Orange Army. Pant's career-best score of 128 came against SRH in 2018.

Rashid Khan owns the record for the most wickets (14) in SRH vs DC matches. The Afghan leg-spinner has an economy rate of 5.64 against the Capitals.

DC's Kagiso Rabada has dismissed 11 SRH batsmen in his IPL career. Rabada has registered two four-wicket hauls versus Hyderabad.

