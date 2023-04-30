DC vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 40

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) turned the tables on the Delhi Capitals (DC) by beating them in the reverse fixture in Match 40 of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Batting first, Hyderabad posted a mammoth total of 197/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to a fine 67 from Abhishek Sharma and a fiery half-century from Heinrich Klaasen. The total seemed to be a good one on the slow pitch, but Delhi remained in the chase thanks to a fine partnership between Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh.

However, once they were dismissed, it proved to be a bridge too far for the remaining DC batters, as they lost the game by 9 runs. On that note, let's take a look at three moments from Match 40 that grabbed the attention of fans:

#3 Sharma, Klaasen plundering Mukesh Kumar for 24 runs in an over

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: IPL



#IPL2023 #DCvsSRH #Cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad have managed to put a great total on board at the end of their 20 overs.📸: IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad have managed to put a great total on board at the end of their 20 overs.📸: IPL#IPL2023 #DCvsSRH #Cricket https://t.co/nnt69y4ufl

Abhishek Sharma returned to the top of the order for SRH and it proved to be a great decision as he got them off to a flying start. On a slow pitch, the Sunrisers scored 62 runs in the powerplay, which set them up nicely in the middle overs.

However, they lost a couple of wickets in overs 6-10 and were reeling at 83/4 at the halfway stage. It was then that Mukesh Kumar came back into the attack and Abhishek decided to take him on.

He smashed a couple of boundaries before giving Heinrich Klaasen the strike. Coming in at No. 6, Klaasen had the opportunity to bat for almost 10 overs and showcase his explosive side. The South African did just that and smashed Mukesh for a four and a six in the same over.

Mukesh also conceded a few extras under pressure as his over went for a staggering 24 runs. This gave the Sunrisers momentum again and enabled them to go hard in the second half of their innings.

#2 Mayank Markande's stunning catch to break Salt-Marsh partnership

SRH got off to a dream start in the second innings as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed David Warner for a duck. However, it was then that Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh steadied DC's innings.

The duo took full advantage of the powerplay restrictions and scored boundaries at regular intervals. They took their momentum into the middle overs as well and Salt brought up his maiden IPL half-century. This is when leg-spinner Mayank Markande turned the game with his brilliant spell of bowling.

Markande induced a false shot from Salt and completed a sensational return catch. The ball seemed to be dying on him, but Markande put in a dive to his right and held on to break the 111-run stand for DC's 2nd wicket. This enabled SRH to claw their way back into the game.

#1 Mitchell Marsh hitting one shot too many

The moment that truly swung the game in SRH's favor was when Mitchell Marsh played a needless shot against Akeal Hosein. With DC needing 79 to win from 42 balls, Marsh began the 14th over in perfect fashion, smashing a straight six off Hosein's bowling.

Hosein then deceived Marsh in flight as the latter tried to go downtown once again, only to hit it high in the air and straight into the hands of Aiden Markram.

That proved to be a body blow for DC as they had to contend with two new batters at the crease. Had Marsh reigned in his aggression and taken the game deep, the result might have been different.

Poll : 0 votes