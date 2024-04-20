DC vs SRH, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 35 of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 20. DC are sixth in the points table, with three wins and four losses, while SRH are fourth, having won four matches and lost two.

Delhi Capitals, though, have done well in their last two matches, beating both Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans by six wickets. In their previous match against GT in Ahmedabad, Delhi bowled first and rolled over Gujarat for 89 in 17.3 overs. They lost four wickets but raced home in 8.5 overs.

SRH, meanwhile, came up with another record-breaking performance with the bat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Sent into bat, Hyderabad posted 287-3, a record for the highest IPL total, with Travis Head slamming 102 off 41. Dinesh Karthik (83 off 35) and Faf du Plessis (62 off 28) fought hard for RCB, but it wasn't enough, as Hyderabad won by 25 runs.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of all Indian Premier League 2024 matches in India is available on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the Delhi-Hyderabad game will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of all IPL 2024 matches in India can be followed on the JioCinema app and the website. Live streaming of the DC vs SRH game will thus be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Live streaming of all IPL 2024 games is free on both the app and website. An earlier post on JioCinema's X handle confirmed that IPL 2024 matches can be watched for free on any mobile, computer or smart TV, across Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL.

As part of their IPL 2024 coverage, JioCinema is offering live commentary in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati and Bhojpuri among others. Fans can also try out multi-camera options like Hero Cam, wicketkeeper view, batter view, etc.

