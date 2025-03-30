DC vs SRH, IPL 2025: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam pitch history and T20 records

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their first away match of IPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on March 30. It is the second day game of the season for SRH, who played an afternoon match against Rajasthan Royals on March 23.

Ad

Although it is an away match for SRH, they should receive a lot of support from the fans at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. The venue is closer to Hyderabad than Delhi, which is why a majority of the fans in the stadium may cheer for the Orange Army.

Before SRH take on DC in Vizag, here's a quick look at the pitch history and IPL records of the venue.

Ad

Trending

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam IPL records

Recent matches at this stadium have been high-scoring affairs. The pitch favors the batters, and even a target of more than 200 runs is not safe at this venue. The team winning the toss will likely prefer to chase.

Here are some crucial numbers and stats from the previous IPL matches hosted by Vizag:

Ad

IPL matches played: 16

Won by teams batting first: 8

Won by teams batting second: 8

Highest individual score: 91 - David Warner (SRH) vs KKR, 2015

Best bowling figures: 6/19 - Adam Zampa (RPS) vs SRH, 2016

Highest team total: 272/7 - KKR vs DC, 2024

Lowest team total: 92 - MI vs SRH, 2016

Highest successful run-chase: 211/9 - DC vs LSG, 2025

Average first innings score: 169.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam pitch report

The Visakhapatnam pitch report will be broadcast live from the stadium before the toss. Generally, the pitch favors the batters, and the bowlers struggle to control the flow of runs.

Ad

Delhi Capitals chased down a 210-run target in the last match played in Vizag, proving that no total is safe on this ground.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam last IPL match

DC beat Lucknow Super Giants by one wicket in the last IPL game hosted by Vizag. LSG posted 209 on the board, riding on fifties from Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh.

Ad

Chasing 210, DC reached 211/9 in the last over, thanks to Ashutosh Sharma's incredible half-century. The batters smacked 29 sixes in that game. Here's a brief summary:

Brief scores: DC 211/9 (Ashutosh Sharma 66*, Shardul Thakur 2/19) beat LSG 209/8 (Nicholas Pooran 75, Mitchell Starc 3/42) by 1 wicket.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback