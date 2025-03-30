DC vs SRH, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in the afternoon match of IPL 2025, played on Sunday, March 30. A fantastic bowling performance from left-arm quick Mitchell Starc helped DC defeat SRH in Vizag.

Starc stole the show by taking a five-wicket haul against the Orange Army. Despite a half-century from Aniket Verma, the Hyderabad-based franchise could only manage a 165-run total in the first innings.

Chasing 166 for a win, the Capitals sealed the deal in 16 overs with seven wickets in hand. Here's a look at the award winners, scorecard, and top stats from the IPL 2025 clash between DC and SRH.

List of all award winners in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Mitchell Starc won the Player of the Match award for his five-wicket haul in the first innings. The Delhi Capitals star bowled a game-changing spell of 5/35 to help his team bowl the SunRisers Hyderabad out for 165 runs.

Starc accounted for the wickets of Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, and Wiaan Mulder to turn the game in DC's favor. His teammate Abishek Porel won the Electric Striker of the Match award.

Here's a look at the full list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Abishek Porel (Strike rate of 188.89)

Fantasy King of the Match: Mitchell Starc (153 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Aniket Verma (6 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Aniket Verma (5 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Kuldeep Yadav (13 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Mitchell Starc (5/35)

DC vs SRH scorecard

Aniket Verma fought like a lone warrior for the SunRisers Hyderabad, scoring 74 runs. He smacked six maximums and five fours in his fantastic knock, but his efforts went in a losing cause.

Mitchell Starc shattered the SRH batting lineup with a five-wicket haul. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav supported him well by taking three wickets as DC bowled SRH out for 165.

Faf du Plessis' fine half-century made the run-chase easy for the Delhi Capitals. The DC vice-captain played a match-winning knock of 50 runs from 27 balls, hitting three fours and as many sixes. Abishek Porel played a handy cameo of 34* runs off just 18 deliveries.

Debutant Zeeshan Ansari scalped three wickets for SRH, but the other bowlers failed to support him. Impact Player Wiaan Mulder leaked 16 runs in the only over he bowled.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

DC and SRH entertained fans in Vizag with a memorable IPL game on March 30. Here's a look at the top stats and records emerging from this IPL 2025 clash:

Mitchell Starc won his third Player of the Match award in an IPL match against the SunRisers Hyderabad. He jointly owns the record for the most Player of the Match awards against SRH, along with AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Russell, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shubman Gill. The SunRisers Hyderabad conceded a five-wicket haul for the eighth time, the most by any IPL team.

