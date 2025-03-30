DC vs SRH, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play their third match of IPL 2025 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vizag on Sunday (March 30). It is the first away game of the season for SRH, but since the venue is closer to Hyderabad than Delhi, the Orange Army should receive decent support from the spectators.

SRH started their season with a fantastic win against the Rajasthan Royals, but the Lucknow Super Giants tamed the Orange Army in their next fixture. Meanwhile, DC kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign with a nail-biting one-wicket win over LSG in Vizag.

DC will aim to record their second consecutive win in Vizag. Before the game starts, here's a quick preview of this IPL fixture.

Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Match 10, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Sunday, March 30, 3.30 pm IST.

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad pitch report

The pitch in Vizag supports the batters. A high-scoring game between DC and SRH is expected on Sunday afternoon. Bowlers may not receive much help.

Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad weather forecast

The weather will be mostly clear in Vizag during the match hours. There is 0% chance of rain. Fans should expect a full 40-over contest between DC and SRH in Vizag.

Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad probable XIs

Delhi Capitals

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohit Sharma (Impact Player).

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket V, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa and Jaydev Unadkat (Impact Player).

Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

