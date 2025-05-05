SRH vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are in a slump. After starting their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with four wins on the trot, they've managed only four points from their last five matches to be placed outside the top four. DC need to bounce back, and soon at that.

When the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) host them at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, May 5, Delhi will have the opportunity to do that. The Orange Army have had a dismal campaign so far, with only three wins in 10 matches and the worst net run rate in the competition. Currently placed ninth, Hyderabad are on the brink of elimination, and for all practical purposes, are already out.

In the reverse fixture between the two sides in Vizag, the Capitals cruised to a seven-wicket win with four overs to spare. Aniket Verma's blistering half-century wasn't enough to arrest a top-order collapse catalyzed by Mitchell Starc, who ended up with five wickets on the night. SRH's lack of wicket threat, which has been a major problem throughout IPL 2025, hurt them in the chase.

DC's squad for IPL 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera.

SRH's squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga.

IPL 2025: Can DC recover from mid-season slump against unpredictable SRH?

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

SRH are a pretty unpredictable team, thanks to their high-variance batting approach. Abhishek Sharma has played a couple of whirlwind innings while failing in the remaining matches, while Travis Head and the rest of the batting unit have been far from their best.

Despite that, on their day, Hyderabad are as dangerous as they come. They have the spin-hitting needed to tackle Kuldeep Yadav, Vipraj Nigam and Axar Patel, while the Delhi pace attack hasn't been at its best in recent times.

That said, however, the hosts are the better rounded outfit. Although their batting has blown hot and cold lately, there is enough firepower and experience to make the most of an SRH bowling unit that has looked bereft of answers.

DC are the favorites for this encounter, and while SRH are certainly in with a shout thanks to their power-packed batting and friendly home conditions, Axar and Co. should be able to get the job done.

Prediction: DC to win Match 55 of IPL 2025.

