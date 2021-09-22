DC vs SRH Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2021 match?

Two teams that are close to opposite ends of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), face off in Match 33 in Dubai.

DC are placed second in the IPL 2021 points table with six wins from eight games and could go to the top with a win. Meanwhile, SRH have managed only one win from seven games and hold the ignominy of the wooden spoon.

Both teams have made minor changes to their roster ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021. While DC have replaced Chris Woakes with Ben Dwarshius and named Kulwant Khejroliya instead of the injured M Siddharth, SRH have chosen Caribbean Premier League star Sherfane Rutherford in place of Jonny Bairstow. Notably, Shreyas Iyer returns to the franchise after recovering from a shoulder injury, but Rishabh Pant has been retained as captain.

Only a miracle can save SRH from missing out on the playoffs, but they will look to take one game at a time and spoil other teams' parties at the very least. On the other hand, DC will want to seal playoff qualification soon and then contest for a top-two spot like they did last year.

The first meeting between the two sides in IPL 2021 was a nail-biter that went to a Super Over. Kane Williamson's heroic fifty wasn't enough to prevent SRH from suffering another defeat as Axar Patel conceded just six runs in the one-over eliminator. Avesh Khan and Prithvi Shaw were the other star performers for DC in the game.

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer returns as DC aim to sustain momentum

Can Shreyas Iyer make Delhi Capitals even better?

Like many other teams this year, DC and SRH will have captaincy in the spotlight. While Rishabh Pant impressed in the absence of Iyer and has held on to his role even though his predecessor has returned, Kane Williamson took over midway in a highly controversial change.

Pant copped some criticism for a few decisions during the first half of IPL 2021, so how he and Iyer gel together will be an aspect to keep an eye on. Meanwhile, Warner was clearly unhappy at being sacked from captaincy and even dropped, and he will have all eyes on him when he makes an inevitable return to the playing XI.

Unfortunately for SRH, their problems don't appear to be fixable. The middle order is extremely brittle and inconsistent, with no overseas combination giving the team the balance they desperately crave. Bhuvneshwar Kumar couldn't step up in the first half, and unless his fortunes change, SRH could be completely outplayed in every game.

Iyer's return makes DC an even more formidable side. With a settled opening combination, a solid middle order, world-class all-rounders and a quality bowling attack, the IPL 2020 finalists have all bases covered. Shikhar Dhawan, in particular, will have a point to prove after missing out on India's T20 World Cup squad.

Dubai has offered surfaces where slower balls and cutters have been useful, which could go against SRH's wishes. Unless one of their overseas superstars like Warner and Rashid Khan comes up with a single-handed match-winning performance, DC should be able to make a winning start to IPL 2021's second phase.

Prediction: DC to win Match 33 of IPL 2021

