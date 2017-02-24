Write an Article

DD IPL 2017 Schedule: Download PDF of Delhi Daredevils's fixtures

Delhi's first match will be against RCB in Bangalore on April 8th.

by Rajdeep Puri @rajdeep1494
News 24 Feb 2017, 13:46 IST
Zaheer Khan will lead the side 

The Delhi Daredevils had a decent outing in 2016 but missed out on the playoffs by two points. With the 2017 edition set to begin in a little over a month, Delhi will be looking to achieve their first ever IPL trophy, and with a lot of superstars on their side, the task does not seem impossible. 

The team management looked to improve their bowling unit and they did so during the auction which was held in Bangalore as they purchased South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Australia’s Pat Cummins. They further bolstered the depth of their squad by purchasing two worthy all-rounders in Angelo Matthews and Corey Anderson.

Here is the complete squad for the Delhi Daredevils for the 2017 season: JP Duminy, Mohammed Shami, Quinton de Kock, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Zaheer Khan (captain), Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Syed Ahmed, Pratyush Singh,Angelo Mathews , Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Shashank Singh. 

Here is the list of fixtures for the Daredevils: 

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
April 8, 2017Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi DaredevilsM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru20:00
April 11, 2017Rising Pune Supergiants v Delhi DaredevilsMaharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune20:00
April 15,  2017Delhi Daredevils v Kings XI PunjabFeroz Shah Kotla Ground , Delhi

20:00

April 17, 2017Delhi Daredevils v Kolkata Knight RidersFeroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi16:00
April 19, 2017Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi DardevilsRajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad20:00
April 22 , 2017Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai IndiansFeroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi i

16:00

April 28 ,2017Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi DaredevilsEden Gardens, Kolkata16:00
April 30 . 2017Kings XI Punjab v Delhi DaredevilsIS Bindra Stadium, Mohali16:00
May 2, 2017Delhi Daredevils v Sunrisers Hyderabad Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi20:00
May 4, 2017Delhi Daredevils v Gujarat LionsFeroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi20:00
May 6,  2017Mumbai Indians v Delhi DardevilsWankhede Stadium, Mumbai20:00
May 10 , 2017Gujarat Lions v Delhi DaredevilsGreen Park, Kanpur20:00
May 12, 2017Delhi Daredevils v Rising Pune SupergiantsFeroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi  20:00
May 14 , 2017 Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers BangaloreFeroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi20:00

Delhi's first match will be against last year's runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore on April 8th. Their first home game will be against their rivals from the north - Kings XI Punjab on April 15th at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

Assuming the team qualify for the playoffs, these are the dates for the same – 

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
May 16 , 2017Qualifier 1TBA20:00
May 17 ,2017EliminatorTBA20:00
May 19, 2017Qualifier 2TBA20:00
May 21FinalRajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad20:00
