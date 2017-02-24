DD IPL 2017 Schedule: Download PDF of Delhi Daredevils's fixtures

Delhi's first match will be against RCB in Bangalore on April 8th.

Zaheer Khan will lead the side

The Delhi Daredevils had a decent outing in 2016 but missed out on the playoffs by two points. With the 2017 edition set to begin in a little over a month, Delhi will be looking to achieve their first ever IPL trophy, and with a lot of superstars on their side, the task does not seem impossible.

The team management looked to improve their bowling unit and they did so during the auction which was held in Bangalore as they purchased South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Australia’s Pat Cummins. They further bolstered the depth of their squad by purchasing two worthy all-rounders in Angelo Matthews and Corey Anderson.

Here is the complete squad for the Delhi Daredevils for the 2017 season: JP Duminy, Mohammed Shami, Quinton de Kock, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Zaheer Khan (captain), Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Syed Ahmed, Pratyush Singh,Angelo Mathews , Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Shashank Singh.

Here is the list of fixtures for the Daredevils:

Date Match Venue Time (IST) April 8, 2017 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 20:00 April 11, 2017 Rising Pune Supergiants v Delhi Daredevils Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune 20:00 April 15, 2017 Delhi Daredevils v Kings XI Punjab Feroz Shah Kotla Ground , Delhi 20:00 April 17, 2017 Delhi Daredevils v Kolkata Knight Riders Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 16:00 April 19, 2017 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Dardevils Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 20:00 April 22 , 2017 Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai Indians Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi i 16:00 April 28 ,2017 Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16:00 April 30 . 2017 Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Daredevils IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 16:00 May 2, 2017 Delhi Daredevils v Sunrisers Hyderabad Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 20:00 May 4, 2017 Delhi Daredevils v Gujarat Lions Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 20:00 May 6, 2017 Mumbai Indians v Delhi Dardevils Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 20:00 May 10 , 2017 Gujarat Lions v Delhi Daredevils Green Park, Kanpur 20:00 May 12, 2017 Delhi Daredevils v Rising Pune Supergiants Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 20:00 May 14 , 2017 Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 20:00

Delhi's first match will be against last year's runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore on April 8th. Their first home game will be against their rivals from the north - Kings XI Punjab on April 15th at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

Assuming the team qualify for the playoffs, these are the dates for the same –