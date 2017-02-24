DD IPL 2017 Schedule: Download PDF of Delhi Daredevils's fixtures
Delhi's first match will be against RCB in Bangalore on April 8th.
The Delhi Daredevils had a decent outing in 2016 but missed out on the playoffs by two points. With the 2017 edition set to begin in a little over a month, Delhi will be looking to achieve their first ever IPL trophy, and with a lot of superstars on their side, the task does not seem impossible.
The team management looked to improve their bowling unit and they did so during the auction which was held in Bangalore as they purchased South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Australia’s Pat Cummins. They further bolstered the depth of their squad by purchasing two worthy all-rounders in Angelo Matthews and Corey Anderson.
Here is the complete squad for the Delhi Daredevils for the 2017 season: JP Duminy, Mohammed Shami, Quinton de Kock, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Zaheer Khan (captain), Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Syed Ahmed, Pratyush Singh,Angelo Mathews , Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Shashank Singh.
Here is the list of fixtures for the Daredevils:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|April 8, 2017
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|20:00
|April 11, 2017
|Rising Pune Supergiants v Delhi Daredevils
|Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune
|20:00
|April 15, 2017
|Delhi Daredevils v Kings XI Punjab
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground , Delhi
20:00
|April 17, 2017
|Delhi Daredevils v Kolkata Knight Riders
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|16:00
|April 19, 2017
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Dardevils
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|20:00
|April 22 , 2017
|Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai Indians
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi i
16:00
|April 28 ,2017
|Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|16:00
|April 30 . 2017
|Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Daredevils
|IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|16:00
|May 2, 2017
|Delhi Daredevils v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|20:00
|May 4, 2017
|Delhi Daredevils v Gujarat Lions
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|20:00
|May 6, 2017
|Mumbai Indians v Delhi Dardevils
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|20:00
|May 10 , 2017
|Gujarat Lions v Delhi Daredevils
|Green Park, Kanpur
|20:00
|May 12, 2017
|Delhi Daredevils v Rising Pune Supergiants
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|20:00
|May 14 , 2017
|Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|20:00
Assuming the team qualify for the playoffs, these are the dates for the same –
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|May 16 , 2017
|Qualifier 1
|TBA
|20:00
|May 17 ,2017
|Eliminator
|TBA
|20:00
|May 19, 2017
|Qualifier 2
|TBA
|20:00
|May 21
|Final
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|20:00