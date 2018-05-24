Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Decoding Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack

    SRH bowlers and the roles they play that has made them very successful.

    Anubhav Joshi
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 10:09 IST
    711

    Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad - IPL T20

    Chennai Super Kings entered the final of IPL after they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by a narrow margin of two wickets. That would not have been possible without Faf du Plessis's superb knock.

    All the other CSK batsmen fell like dominos without adding too much to the scoreboard. Even the mighty MS Dhoni struggled against Rashid Khan and the superlative Hyderabad bowling unit.

    Sunrisers would have had a different result if Williamson had chosen Sandeep Sharma over Carlos Braithwaite to bowl the 18th over. The Hyderabad team have defended small targets thrice this season and have been among the best bowling teams this season. How do they do it? I decode their impressive bowling line-up:

    #1 The defense of Bhuvi


    Enter capti
    Bhuvi for SRH

    Williamson has mostly trusted the swing of Bhuvi when it comes to bowling the new ball. Bhuvneshwar has been defensive with the ball as he has been pitching the ball in the right areas. The credit must go to coach Tom Moody and his team for making the most of Bhuvi's discipline by handing him the ball in the death overs.

    Even though he has had troubles with an injury this season, he has managed to keep a low economy rate and is majorly responsible for giving a good start and finish to the Sunrisers' bowling attack. An example of Bhuvi's brilliant defence would be the game against RCB where despite the troubles from the Injury, he bowled beautifully in the death.

    The Indian bowler played a major role in successfully defending the small total of 146 by bagging the wicket of Colin de Grandhomme. With an economy rate of just 7.83 this season, Bhuvi has established himself as one of the best swing bowlers in the IPL this season.

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rashid Khan
    Page 1 of 4 Next
    IPL 2018: 5 key players for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: 5 players battles to look forward...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 5 leggies to watch out for
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 Playoffs, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1: 5 reasons why Chennai Super Kings...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 3 important players for CSK in qualifier 1...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Are Sunrisers Hyderabad the perfect antithesis...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: Predicted XI for Sunrisers...
    RELATED STORY
    SRH v CSK, Qualifier 1 Match Prediction: Who will win the...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL Fantasy, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: Best XI to pick for...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 52 | Fri, 18 May
    DD 162/5 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 128/6 (20.0 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 34 runs
    DD VS CSK live score
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Yesterday
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 161/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 13 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018