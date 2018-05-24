Decoding Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack

SRH bowlers and the roles they play that has made them very successful.

Chennai Super Kings entered the final of IPL after they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by a narrow margin of two wickets. That would not have been possible without Faf du Plessis's superb knock.

All the other CSK batsmen fell like dominos without adding too much to the scoreboard. Even the mighty MS Dhoni struggled against Rashid Khan and the superlative Hyderabad bowling unit.

Sunrisers would have had a different result if Williamson had chosen Sandeep Sharma over Carlos Braithwaite to bowl the 18th over. The Hyderabad team have defended small targets thrice this season and have been among the best bowling teams this season. How do they do it? I decode their impressive bowling line-up:

#1 The defense of Bhuvi

Bhuvi for SRH

Williamson has mostly trusted the swing of Bhuvi when it comes to bowling the new ball. Bhuvneshwar has been defensive with the ball as he has been pitching the ball in the right areas. The credit must go to coach Tom Moody and his team for making the most of Bhuvi's discipline by handing him the ball in the death overs.

Even though he has had troubles with an injury this season, he has managed to keep a low economy rate and is majorly responsible for giving a good start and finish to the Sunrisers' bowling attack. An example of Bhuvi's brilliant defence would be the game against RCB where despite the troubles from the Injury, he bowled beautifully in the death.

The Indian bowler played a major role in successfully defending the small total of 146 by bagging the wicket of Colin de Grandhomme. With an economy rate of just 7.83 this season, Bhuvi has established himself as one of the best swing bowlers in the IPL this season.