"I don't see why they should break that partnership" - Deep Dasgupta expects Punjab Kings to persist with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal at the top 

Former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta believes the Punjab Kings (PBKS) should stick with their opening combination of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. The Karnataka duo have been one of the most prolific opening pairs in the competition since the last two editions.

The side tinkered with their opening combinations towards the latter stage of the first phase of the competition. KL Rahul was paired with Prabhsimran Singh for the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the subsequent contest against the Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul missed out due to a bout of appendicitis.

In the absence of the skipper at the top of the order, Mayank Agarwal opened with Prabhsimran Singh. In both instances, despite the absence of an opener, Gayle was slotted in at No.3.

While previewing the upcoming clash between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals (RR), Dasgupta noted the success they have brought so far. Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo, Dasgupta said:

"Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, their partnershup has done realy really well for Punjab so I don't see why they should break that partnership. So, Gayle at No.3 for me." Dasgupta said

Ian Bishop also put forward his opinion regarding Chris Gayle's batting position. The veteran T20 specialist has been used as a No.3 batsman at the twilight stage of his career. The trend does not cease to exist with the IPL as he plays in the same position for his national side and his CPL franchise as well. Bishop said:

"I'm hard pressed to say that he should not because I don't want to break up the Rahul-Agarwal partnership once the two of them are available."

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals find themselves in the bottom half of the table at the moment.

Sanju Samson should keep batting at No.3: Deep Dasgupta

With the unavailability of their usual opening candidates like Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, the Royals are in pursuit of a fresh opening pair. Youngster Yahasvi Jaiswal has been touted to open with the spot of second opener bringing up plenty of options for the side.

When asked whether Samson should promote himself to the top of the order, Dasgupta replied that he felt the Royals skipper should continue batting at his current position, which gives him a better chance of controlling the innings. Dasgupta said:

"I think Sanju should bat at No.3. I think that's a position he likes batting and also he's done well there and being the captain, coming in at No.3, he can control the innings as well." Dasgupta said

Bishop also believes that No.3 is the ideal position for Samson as he has found most of his success there. Bishop said:

"Sanju should continue batting where he has done. You have got guys in Evin Lewis etc who you have brought in as top order batsman."

Punjab Kings will face the Rajasthan Royals later today at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

