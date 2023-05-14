"Delhi Capitals batting is like a stand up comedy night" - Fans brutally troll DC as they get eliminated from playoff race 

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered an embarrassing defeat on the back of another capitulation with the bat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, May 13. This loss has caused the Capitals to be officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Chasing a modest 168 for victory, DC ended up at 136/8 in their 20 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Capitals started their run chase tremendously, with skipper David Warner leading from the front, scoring 54 off 27 deliveries. However, a disastrous middle-order collapse had DC stumble to 88-6 from 69-0 in a four-over stretch.

The DC batting has been a major letdown throughout the season, evidenced by the side having only skipper David Warner in the Top 25 of the Orange Cap list.

After three consecutive seasons qualifying for the playoffs between 2019 and 2021, the side has missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. With the latest defeat to PBKS, DC fell to four wins and eight losses in the season.

The franchise, having never won an IPL title in its 16-year history, were without their regular skipper Rishabh Pant due to injury.

However, fans did not take too kindly to another appalling batting display by the Capitals' batters. They took to Twitter to express their displeasure after the franchise endured another disastrous season.

ayo mayam @ento_bayya Delhi capitals

One of the worst seasons!

None of the hyped did perform.

Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Riley Rossouw.

Nikunj Dixit @srt1205 @DelhiCapitals DC is so predictably bad in batting. I just knew this match was gone as soon as Warner got out. The Indian batting is so awful and the foreigners so inept at playing spin that it felt like an inevitability. No surprise, just resignation. I feel for their bowlers. @DelhiCapitals DC is so predictably bad in batting. I just knew this match was gone as soon as Warner got out. The Indian batting is so awful and the foreigners so inept at playing spin that it felt like an inevitability. No surprise, just resignation. I feel for their bowlers.

CricTelegraph @CricTelegraph



📸: Jio Cinema



#IPL2O23 #DCvPBKS #DavidWarner Another game where Delhi Capitals lost a match from winning position in IPL 2023.📸: Jio Cinema Another game where Delhi Capitals lost a match from winning position in IPL 2023.📸: Jio Cinema#IPL2O23 #DCvPBKS #DavidWarner https://t.co/RlPcVYtmWW

Kuldeep Sisodia @Kuldeeps_ @DelhiCapitals batting lineup is like a stand up comedy night. You laugh, forget and move on. @DelhiCapitals batting lineup is like a stand up comedy night. You laugh, forget and move on.

Vishal. ` @SPORTYVISHAI_ Delhi capitals :



2020 to 2022 - Played an IPL final & qualified for the playoffs



2023 - Ganguly enters in the management & DC is the first team to get knocked out from playoffs



Biggest panauti - Sourav Ganguly Delhi capitals :2020 to 2022 - Played an IPL final & qualified for the playoffs2023 - Ganguly enters in the management & DC is the first team to get knocked out from playoffsBiggest panauti - Sourav Ganguly https://t.co/OyOHJwvWs4

Ashutosh Dayal @AshutoshDa7868 @DelhiCapitals DC's franchise should be dissolved, all the legends in this team have retired, the ones playing are useless. @DelhiCapitals DC's franchise should be dissolved, all the legends in this team have retired, the ones playing are useless.

Ravi LTB @loansthrubanks @DelhiCapitals When you bid for useless players such results are inevitable. @DelhiCapitals When you bid for useless players such results are inevitable.

"Another disappointing effort with the bat after the good start we had" - DC skipper David Warner after the PBKS defeat

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner expressed his frustration after the side had another batting collapse in their 31-run defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings in Delhi.

After a great start in the powerplay, DC required just 99 off 83 balls with all their wickets intact. Yet, they had another disastrous batting collapse to lose comfortably at the end.

At the post-game presentation, Warner lamented the dropped catches and middle-order collapse.

"They got more than we would have liked. Prabhsimran batted really well, dropped chances cost us a few. At the end of the day after the powerplay, when you lose 6 for 30, [you are] not going to win a lot of games."

Despite the side being eliminated from playoff contention, Warner wanted them to play for pride and with freedom in the remaining two games.

"You got to play for pride, and play with freedom [on the remaining games]. Another disappointing effort with the bat after the good start we had. When you lose, they are the things that happen in this format [on chopping and changing of their team]. We found the right combination but we keep losing 3-4 quick wickets and you can't do that at this level."

The Capitals will finish their campaign with a rematch against PBKS in Dharamsala on May 17, followed by a home game against the Chennai Super Kings on May 20.

