"Delhi Capitals batting is like a stand up comedy night" - Fans brutally troll DC as they get eliminated from playoff race 

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered an embarrassing defeat on the back of another capitulation with the bat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, May 13. This loss has caused the Capitals to be officially eliminated from playoff contention.
Chasing a modest 168 for victory, DC ended up at 136/8 in their 20 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Capitals started their run chase tremendously, with skipper David Warner leading from the front, scoring 54 off 27 deliveries. However, a disastrous middle-order collapse had DC stumble to 88-6 from 69-0 in a four-over stretch.
The DC batting has been a major letdown throughout the season, evidenced by the side having only skipper David Warner in the Top 25 of the Orange Cap list.
After three consecutive seasons qualifying for the playoffs between 2019 and 2021, the side has missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. With the latest defeat to PBKS, DC fell to four wins and eight losses in the season.
The franchise, having never won an IPL title in its 16-year history, were without their regular skipper Rishabh Pant due to injury.
However, fans did not take too kindly to another appalling batting display by the Capitals' batters. They took to Twitter to express their displeasure after the franchise endured another disastrous season.
Here are some of the reactions:
"Another disappointing effort with the bat after the good start we had" - DC skipper David Warner after the PBKS defeat
Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner expressed his frustration after the side had another batting collapse in their 31-run defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings in Delhi.
After a great start in the powerplay, DC required just 99 off 83 balls with all their wickets intact. Yet, they had another disastrous batting collapse to lose comfortably at the end.
At the post-game presentation, Warner lamented the dropped catches and middle-order collapse.
"They got more than we would have liked. Prabhsimran batted really well, dropped chances cost us a few. At the end of the day after the powerplay, when you lose 6 for 30, [you are] not going to win a lot of games."
Despite the side being eliminated from playoff contention, Warner wanted them to play for pride and with freedom in the remaining two games.
"You got to play for pride, and play with freedom [on the remaining games]. Another disappointing effort with the bat after the good start we had. When you lose, they are the things that happen in this format [on chopping and changing of their team]. We found the right combination but we keep losing 3-4 quick wickets and you can't do that at this level."
The Capitals will finish their campaign with a rematch against PBKS in Dharamsala on May 17, followed by a home game against the Chennai Super Kings on May 20.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.