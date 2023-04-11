Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XIs for Match 16 of IPL 2023

Match 16 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a bottom-of-the-table clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 11.

While DC are yet to get off the mark in three matches and have the worst net run rate in the competition, MI have played one game fewer but don't have any more points on the board. A win would go a long way in helping either of these teams move up the table, while a loss could be disastrous in a highly competitive league.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 16 of IPL 2023 between DC and MI.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

DC vs MI: DC Predicted Playing 11 vs MI in IPL 2023

Prithvi Shaw has failed in all three of DC's IPL 2023 matches so far

Without Mitchell Marsh, who is back in Australia for his wedding, DC opted to field Rilee Rossouw and Manish Pandey at Nos. 3 and 4 respectively. Neither batter made an impression but should retain their place in the playing XI for now.

Khaleel Ahmed is reportedly dealing with a niggle, but there has been no official word on the same. If the pacer is unavailable, Chetan Sakariya could take his spot.

Otherwise, DC are expected to remain unchanged despite their defeat in the previous game.

DC's predicted playing XI for Match 16 of IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Abishek Porel (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav.

Impact player candidates: Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan.

DC vs MI: MI Predicted Playing 11 vs DC in IPL 2023

Jason Behrendorff will need to threaten the DC opening combination

Hrithik Shokeen has been expensive in both of MI's games, but he has made a couple of decent batting contributions and might come in handy against the DC left-handers.

While there has been no word on Jofra Archer's fitness, Rohit Sharma did say that it was a precautionary measure at the toss of the previous game. The Englishman's elbow has caused him a plethora of problems and must be handled with caution, but perhaps there was some truth to Rohit's words.

Nehal Wadhera, who played an enterprising cameo before losing his place to Tristan Stubbs, could be back in the side. Mohammad Arshad Khan could retain his spot despite an expensive outing, with Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya being potential impact substitutes.

MI's predicted playing XI for Match 16 of IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff.

Impact player candidates: Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani.

