Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw hospitalized due to fever ahead of the team's clash against Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw is likely to miss the team's upcoming fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scheduled to be played on Sunday (May 8). The dynamic batter is down with a fever and has been hospitalized because of the same.

Prithvi Shaw shared an Instagram story earlier today in which he revealed that he has been admitted to the hospital. The talented youngster thanked his fans for their wishes and stated that he would soon be back on the field.

He wrote:

"Admitted in hospital & recovering from fever. Thank you all for your good wishes. Will be back in action soon."

It is worth mentioning that Prithvi Shaw also missed the team's previous fixture in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Mandeep Singh replaced him in the playing XI and he might open the innings alongside David Warner against CSK in Prithvi Shaw's absence.

Meanwhile, Shaw has emerged as one of the top performers with the bat for DC this year. The 22-year-old has managed 259 runs from his nine appearances and is the third-highest run-getter for his side in IPL 2022.

DC to take on CSK at the DY Patil Stadium

The Delhi-based side are playing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 55th league match of the season at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai right now.

The Rishabh Pant-led side have secured five wins so far from 10 matches in the competition. They are placed fifth in the IPL points table at this juncture. The side managed a crucial 21-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

CSK have struggled to win matches on a consistent basis in this year's cash-rich league. With just three wins from 10 games, they are currently languishing in the penultimate spot in the standings. However, they are on course to put up a huge total in this game and are at 203/5 from 19.3 overs at the time of writing.

