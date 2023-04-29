Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XIs for Match 40 of IPL 2023

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 40 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 29.

Both Delhi and Hyderabad have been among the worst teams on display in the league this year and are placed ninth and 10th respectively. They have four points each and desperately need to take two more from this contest.

The two teams met only a few days ago in Hyderabad, with the Capitals clinching a narrow win. Axar Patel was the Player of the Match for his all-round effort as a similar contribution from Washington Sundar for the Orange Army went in vain.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 40 of IPL 2023 between DC and SRH.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

DC vs SRH: DC Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH in IPL 2023

Prithvi Shaw has lost his place in the DC playing XI

DC have reeled off two wins in a row and won't look to many too many changes even though several players have underperformed.

Phil Salt hasn't made any notable contributions since entering the fray, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissing him for a golden duck in the previous game. He should retain his place in the side, though, for now at least.

Aman Hakim Khan has been persisted with throughout the competition thus far. With SRH having only one or two left-handers, Lalit Yadav might not be an option and Aman could continue to be part of the playing XI.

Mukesh Kumar could come in as an impact sub.

DC's predicted playing XI for Match 40 of IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Impact player candidates: Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Praveen Dubey.

DC vs SRH: SRH Predicted Playing 11 vs DC in IPL 2023

Abhishek Sharma has been moved up and down the order

SRH's opening combination has gone through a few changes, with none of the options used really impressing. They could stick to having Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal at the top, with Abhishek Sharma used as a floater in the middle order.

Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury, and SRH have several options who can replace him. Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein and Abdul Samad are all candidates, depending on the requirements.

Vivrant could be handed an IPL debut, with either Dagar or T Natarajan coming off the bench as an impact sub depending upon the conditions. If the Sunrisers want to try out Hosein, Marco Jansen could be sacrificed.

SRH's predicted playing XI for Match 40 of IPL 2023: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik.

Impact player candidates: Nitish Reddy, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Abdul Samad.

Poll : Should SRH hand Vivrant Sharma a maiden IPL cap? Yes No 0 votes