Delhi Daredevils' CEO Hemant Dua resigns from his role

Hemant Dua

A few minutes ago, the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Daredevils (DD) announced that Hemant Dua, its CEO will step down from the role on September 1st, 2018.

Mr. Dua himself verified the news and issued a release via Twitter, regarding the same:

I am stepping down as CEO of @DelhiDaredevils It’s been an rollercoaster ride past 6 years. Privileged working with best players, coaches& colleagues. Love of fans priceless. Only remorse could not bring the @IPL trophy to #Delhi I wish new management all the best! #DilDilli — Hemant Dua (@inspiranti) August 28, 2018

He also said

Delhi Daredevils has been a part of my journey for some time now. The franchise is close to my heart and thus, I will always be available for the betterment of the franchise. I wish DD and it’s new management the very best in its endeavour to bring the trophy to our own city of Delhi.

Mr. Dua had served as the CEO of Delhi Daredevils since 2013. The owners said that though he will no longer be CEO, he will serve as a Non-Executive Director, on the board of the JSW GMR Cricket Private Limited - the group behind the Delhi IPL franchise.

Daredevils have consistently underperformed in the IPL. TUnder Dua as CEO, the franchise spent heavily on purchasing the likes of Pawan Negi for Rs 8.5 crore and Chris Morris for Rs 7 crore in 2016 and Rs 9 crore for Glenn Maxwell this year.

The trophy-impoverished Delhi side does not have a rich history when it comes to the IPL. Their best performances were in 2009 and 2012, when they went into the playoffs as table-toppers. However, losing in the crucial knockout matches prevented them from going any further. They also qualified for the now-defunct Champions League T20 in both seasons. Since then it has all been downhill for the side - they finished last in the league in 2011 and 2013, seventh in 2014, sixth in 2016 and 2017 and last again in 2018.

The loss in 2018 was like a nail on the coffin for the DD management, who had splurged a lot of money in the past couple of seasons, to rope in some good players. They, in turn, underperformed and so, despite having a good squad in paper terms.

It is yet to be seen as to how Delhi under a new CEO, will perform in the upcoming seasons of arguably the world's most popular T20 league.