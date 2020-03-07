Delhi IPL Tickets 2020 - How to book Delhi Capitals Tickets online for IPL 2020 and DC IPL Ticket Price
Modified 07 Mar 2020, 23:45 IST
Wait no more to book Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2020 opener at home. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will take on Kings XI Punjab in the first match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on March 30. Expect fireworks as both the sides have numerous reputed names up their ranks.
How to book DC tickets online?
Move over to the official website of the franchise or the Paytm Insider app. Head to the sports section and click on ‘Buy Now’. Furthermore, you can search for your preferred stand in the filter section. Let’s take a look at the price range below.
Delhi IPL Ticket Price
- ₹900
- East Stand Second Floor A
- East Stand Second Floor B
- ₹1100
- West Stand Third Floor A
- West Stand Third Floor B
- ₹1600
- East Stand First Floor A
- East Stand First Floor B
- East Stand First Floor C
- ₹2000
- NORTH EAST STAND THIRD FLOOR
- NORTH EAST STAND SECOND FLOOR
- NORTH WEST STAND SECOND FLOOR
- NORTH WEST STAND THIRD FLOOR
- ₹2400
- WEST STAND GROUND FLOOR
- WEST STAND GROUND FLOOR
- ₹3300
- WEST STAND GROUND FLOOR PREMIUM
- ₹4100
- NW STAND GROUND FLOOR PREMIUM
- NORTH WEST STAND FIRST FLOOR
- ₹5200
- HILL B SOUTH WEST
Seating Arrangement: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
