Delhi IPL Tickets 2020 - How to book Delhi Capitals Tickets online for IPL 2020 and DC IPL Ticket Price

Here's how you can watch the Delhi Capitals in action!

Wait no more to book Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2020 opener at home. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will take on Kings XI Punjab in the first match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on March 30. Expect fireworks as both the sides have numerous reputed names up their ranks.

Tickets for our opening game against KXIP will be available on @paytminsider and our website TODAY at 7⃣ PM 🤩



How to book DC tickets online?

Move over to the official website of the franchise or the Paytm Insider app. Head to the sports section and click on ‘Buy Now’. Furthermore, you can search for your preferred stand in the filter section. Let’s take a look at the price range below.

Delhi IPL Ticket Price

₹900

East Stand Second Floor A

East Stand Second Floor B

₹1100

West Stand Third Floor A

West Stand Third Floor B

₹1600

East Stand First Floor A

East Stand First Floor B

East Stand First Floor C

₹2000

NORTH EAST STAND THIRD FLOOR

NORTH EAST STAND SECOND FLOOR

NORTH WEST STAND SECOND FLOOR

NORTH WEST STAND THIRD FLOOR

₹2400

WEST STAND GROUND FLOOR

₹3300

WEST STAND GROUND FLOOR PREMIUM

₹4100

NW STAND GROUND FLOOR PREMIUM

NORTH WEST STAND FIRST FLOOR

₹5200

HILL B SOUTH WEST



Seating Arrangement: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Stands Overview