The MS Dhoni & Chennai Love Story - Revisiting his 3 International 100s in Chepauk

MS Dhoni and Chennai. What started off as an exceptionally odd-ball couple 14 years ago, in 2007, has turned into one of Cricket’s greatest love stories. And with retentions for the next mega-auction set in stone, the next chapter of the story is being inked as we speak.

The IPL win in 2021 was extra special, especially after the shoddy showing in 2020. A lot of chatter ensued. Will MSD continue on as a player over the next season? Will he transition to a backroom role? The one certainty that seemed to revolve around this was that Dhoni was going to stick around CSK.

We now have official confirmation for this with CSK retaining MS along with Jadeja, Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali.

Four IPL Trophies, two Champions League T20 trophies and nine final appearances later, there isn’t much left for MS Dhoni to do in the CSK yellow. But it’s been quite long since the bond has gone beyond these numbers. Chennai and MSD are inseparable.

Fun Fact – MS Dhoni’s love for Chennai goes beyond the CSK connection. Did you know that the highest number of his international centuries have come in the MA Chidambaram stadium?

Yes, Dhoni has scored three of his international centuries in Chennai, including his highest test score of 224.

Here’s revisiting the three centuries that Dhoni scored at his second home, Chennai!

139*(97) – ACC Asian XI vs ACA Africa XI (3rd ODI) – 10th June, 2007

A few months before Dhoni became CSK’s Icon player and captain, he had made the MAC his own through a brutal innings. This was the 3rd match in a 3-match series between the two teams, which saw the best of Asia take on the best of Africa.

Asia XI, batting first, were 72-5 in 16.4 overs when Dhoni walked into bat. He brutalized the African bowling attack over the next 33 overs.

Dhoni's knock was adorned with 15 4s and five 6s, and in company with Mahela Jayawardene, he battered the bowling all over the park. His 137 came of just 97 balls at a strike rate of 143.29 – Dhoni’s highest strike rate for an International hundred. The Chennai crowd were treated to an absolute spectacle from their “Thala-to-be”.

113*(125) – India vs Pakistan (1st ODI) – 30th Dec, 2012

A MS Dhoni Masterclass vs Pakistan

Extremely different circumstances, a radically different MSD innings. Ms Dhoni has transformed into a batsman over the years. From the thrill-a-minute finisher, to the cautious, taking it deep, confident batsman. And on this day against Pakistan, the latter was at his absolute best.

Junaid Khan's masterclass in swing bowling left India teetering at 29-5 in 9.4 overs. In the company of fellow CSK brethren Suresh Raina and Ravi Ashwin, Dhoni scored an impeccable 113 from 125 balls, lifting India to a defendable total of 227-6.

MSD lived and breathed his take-it-deep mantra this innings. At the 40th over mark, India were at 146-6, with Dhoni at 48 of 84. He scored 65 runs in the last 10 overs of 41 balls.

Though India didn’t quite win this match, it was a testament to Dhoni’s growth as a batsman over the years, and how much he trusted himself to finish the game strong.

224 (265) – India vs Australia (1st Test) – 22nd Feb, 2013

The magnum opus. His only double century in Tests, and what an amazing knock it was. Australia, batting first, scored 380 in their first innings – thanks mainly to an imperious century from captain Michael Clarke.

Dhoni walked in with India at 196-4, with Virat Kohli in for company. He put the Aussie attack to the sword for the six hours that he was at the crease.

He was especially severe on Nathan Lyon, who went for 215 runs in his 47 overs. There were 30 hits to the boundary, 24 4s and six 6s. By the time he was caught behind by Pattinson for 224, India were ahead by 166 – a more than handy lead on a crumbling surface at Chennai.

A true masterclass from the master batsman. Chennai’s own had given a treat to remember for the knowledgable Chennai crowd.

