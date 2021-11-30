Full list of players retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL Auction 2022

Reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced the names of the players they have retained ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

All eight existing franchises were given the option of retaining a maximum of four players ahead of the auction, the deadline for which was Tuesday, November 30. The BCCI had revealed that teams can retain players in two combinations. They could either pick three Indian players and one overseas player or two Indians and an equal number of overseas players.

On the basis of the same, CSK finalized the names of four cricketers they have retained ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. It was definitely not an easy choice as there were a number of star performers in the franchise, but with no option left they had to make some tough calls.

CSK retained players list with price

Let’s a look at the four players CSK have retained for IPL 2022 ahead of the mega auction.

On rather expected lines, CSK have retained captain MS Dhoni, prolific opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali. CSK have retained Jadeja as Player 1 for INR 16 crore, Dhoni as Player 2 for INR 12 crore, Moeen as Player 3 for INR 8 crore and Gaikwad as Player 4 for INR 6 crore.

While Dhoni did not have a great time with the bat in IPL 2021, his captaincy skills were shrewd as ever. He turned back the clock briefly playing a brilliant cameo in Qualifier 1 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) to put CSK in the final, where they went on to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Gaikwad was one of the key components in CSK’s title triumph. He won the Orange Cap in IPL 2021 for amassing 635 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 136.26. Gaikwad formed a prolific opening pair with Faf du Plessis (633 runs).

It was hardly a surprise that CSK retained Jadeja, a high utility player. Like in recent years, the all-rounder made a massive impact in all departments of the game during IPL 2021 as well.

For the fourth slot, there was said to be a close tussle between England all-rounders Moeen Ali and Sam Curran. The former got the nod on the basis of his impressive batting efforts at No. 3 coupled with his bowling ability. Ali was the X-factor CSK seemed to lack in IPL 2020. His contributions with the willow were significant in maintaining the tempo of the innings.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



#IPL Here are the IPL retention rules for the teams ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. #IPL 2022 Here are the IPL retention rules for the teams ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/ULfOeIiUZy

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As CSK have retained four players, INR 42 crore will be deducted from the total purse (INR 90 crore).

Edited by Sai Krishna