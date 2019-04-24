Dhoni, Kohli take Twitter by storm in Week 4

MS Dhoni [Image: BCCI/IPLT20.com]

India, 24th April, 2019 : When RCB took on CSK in week 4 of the IPL 2019, it saw two of Indian cricket’s biggest faces go head to head: MS Dhoni (@msdhoni) and Virat Kohli (@imVkohli). The match saw a Kohli hundred and a Dhoni masterclass. The result was an incredible game of cricket, and fans going crazy on Twitter.

Most Tweeted about moments

It was no surprise that King Kohli’s ton made it to the top three most tweeted about moments from Week 4 of the IPL. However, it was bettered by an almost perfect knock by MS Dhoni. With Chennai needing 26 runs off the last over, Dhoni managed to smash Umesh Yadav all around the part. With 2 needed off the final delivery, Dhoni failed to get bat on ball and Parthiv was able to complete a stunning run-out. Regardless, this enthralling final over became the most tweeted about moment from Week 4.

1. MS Dhoni scoring 24 runs in the final over while chasing against RCB #RCBvCSK

2. RCB beat CSK by 1 run #RCBvCSK

3. Match winning 100 by Virat Kohli (100 runs of 58 balls) against Kolkata Knight Riders #KKRvRCB

Most Tweeted about matches

A match that has a 100, a last ball finish, and two greats of Indian cricket. It’s not hard to imagine why #RCBvsCSK became the most tweeted about match in the week. The 2nd most was also a game featuring RCB, one that Andre Russell almost won for KKR from a losing position.

1. #RCBvCSK

2. #KKRvRCB

3. #SRHvCSK

4. #DCvMI

5. #SRHvKKR

Most tweeted about Teams

Despite the exhilarating cricket on display from CSK and RCB, it was MI that was the most tweeted about team from the week. This courtesy their wins over RCB and DC.

1. Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan)

2. Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders (@KKRiders)

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers)

Most tweeted about players

No surprise in terms of who the most tweeted about players were. It just goes to show though, a 100 may not always be the highlight of a T20 match for fans on Twitter.

1. MS Dhoni (@msdhoni)

2. Virat Kohli (@imVkohli)

3. Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45)

Top Hashtags

1. #WhistlePodu

2. #CricketMeriJaan

3. #PlayBold

.@DaleSteyn62 speaks about the upcoming KKR match. Fresh thoughts after his first training session. #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/dHv95uyEjn — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 19, 2019