"Did not expect to be 172 for no loss" - Virat Kohli after a match-winning hundred against SunRisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli spoke about his side's performance against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2023 on Thursday, May 18. He admitted that he didn't expect to be 172/0 during their win in Hyderabad.

Kohli brought up his first century of the season in a chase of 187 RCB kept their playoff hopes alive with an eight-wicket victory over Aiden Markram and Co. The right-hander struck a six over deep mid-wicket to reach the magical three-figure. However, he departed on the very next ball, leaving his side 15 to get in 12 deliveries.

Heinrich Klaasen's first-innings knock of 104 off 51 balls, meanwhile, went in vain as the 2016 champions suffered their ninth loss this year.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the former skipper said they needed a good start as he predicted the batting to get tougher in the middle overs. Kohli admitted the need to step up in this game after a couple of low scores, elaborating:

"Quite special considering the magnitude of the game. We saw the ball was gripping in the middle. We wanted a solid start but did not expect to be 172 for no loss. That's how well Faf and I have played, he's been on a different level."

He added:

"I had a quiet couple of games and wasn't hitting as well in the game as I was in the nets. My intent from ball one was to go after the bowlers. There was a dip but I wanted to take it up at the right time."

The 34-year-old stated that he believes in playing proper cricketing shots and playing the situation to give his side the best chance. He said:

"Happy that it all came together nicely. I never look at the numbers. I don't give myself enough credit sometimes for playing impact knocks. I take pride to play the situation. I don't play fancy shots. We have to play 12 months of the year, so you can't play fancy shots and throw your wicket away. I try to stay true to my technique and take pride which helps my team."

Kohli and Faf du Plessis had clinched a 148-run partnership at the top earlier in the season. By adding 172 runs against the SunRisers Hyderabad, the pair surpassed their own record.

"Very similar to how AB and me are batting together" - Virat Kohli on batting with Du Plessis

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. (Credits: Twitter)

Shedding light on his partnership with Faf du Plessis, the veteran said they have a solid understanding between them. He also opened up about the spectacular support he received in Hyderabad, claiming it felt like a home game. Kohli said:

"I think it's the tattoos. Very similar to how AB and me are batting together. There's a good sense of where we are and how to take the game forward. It's been a beautiful transition."

He added:

"Blessed and grateful for the support. I told Faf that it was like a home game, cheering for RCB and taking my name as well. I feel you can't create this. I'm myself on the field and think it resonates with the people. Great to see people happy when I perform."

Kohli and Du Plessis have now scored the most runs by an opening pair in one IPL season, scoring 854 runs so far.

