Didn't know meaning of Shane Warne's 'rockstar' praise in 2008, says Ravindra Jadeja

An 18-year-old Jadeja could not comprehend the massive praise that was showered upon him by the Australian legend in 2008.

Jadeja with teammate Shane Watson during the first IPL in 2008

What’s the story?

From almost quitting the game after losing his mother as a 17-year-old in 2005, to proving his worth by becoming the world’s best Test bowler today, Ravindra Jadeja’s story is nothing short of a fairytale.

He first stole the limelight during IPL’s debut season in 2008, when his raw talent caught the eye of Rajasthan Royals captain Shane Warne, who bestowed on him the title ‘rockstar’.

Almost a decade later, Jadeja has revealed that he had never fully understood the exact context of Warne’s praise: “I didn't know the meaning of Rockstar. I was just thinking: 'I don't sing a song. I don't play anything. Why is he calling me a Rockstar?’”

In case you didn’t know…

Despite Warne’s early praise, and his success in the Under-19 World Cup and with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2008, Jadeja didn’t have a fruitful first few years in international cricket.

Criticised for his inability to get quick runs with the bat, and the mediocrity of his left-arm spin bowling, Jadeja worked hard on his game and fitness to become an invaluable asset for the Indian team, especially in the whites.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on the sidelines of a Castrol event in Mumbai, the 28-year-old recalled his troubled days while growing up, stating that Jamnagar, the town where he hails from, wasn’t exactly a hotspot for cricket. As a scrawny teenager, he had to prepare the wickets and collect money to buy cricket balls himself.

The IPL thrust him into an unseen world, and by his own admission, he didn’t know how big a bowler Warne was when he first met him.

The Australian legend’s words of praise didn’t exactly spur Jadeja on, who didn’t know what the future held for him. He was more focused on working on his game and bettering his skills.

The ‘rockstar’ tag was one that had Jadeja enquiring around, with one of his friends quipping that he was called that because he put too much zinc on his face.

What’s next?

Jadeja, along with the Indian team, will now play under a triumvirate of new coaches. Ravi Shastri’s selection might have been met with mixed responses, but the all-rounder believes that any new experience added benefits the team, and tips from the new coaching staff would go a long way in assisting him and his teammates.

Author’s take

Perhaps the most improved international cricketer in the last 10 years, Jadeja has proven that hard work alone can take you places, hardships and obstacles notwithstanding. Trolled massively for his shortcomings at an early age, Jadeja chose the best way to answer his critics, and over time, has shut them up for good with his masterful all-round skills.

A word for Warne as well, whose cricketing acumen is phenomenal. Arguably the greatest captain Australia never had, Warne saw a spark in Jadeja when he was unpolished, predicting a great future for ‘Jaddu’, who did go on to prove his first IPL captain right.