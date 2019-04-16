×
'Dinesh Karthik India's best finisher; justice has been done,' says Robin Uthappa on Karthik's inclusion in World Cup squad

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
609   //    16 Apr 2019, 13:46 IST
Australia v India - T20
Australia v India - T20

What's the story?

Dinesh Karthik's IPL teammate Robin Uthappa feels justice has been done with Karthik's selection in India's World Cup squad.

In case you didn't know...

During India's series against Australia, BCCI selectors had dropped Karthik from the squad after a string of poor performances. Many felt that this was the end of the road for the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper, especially with the emergence of Rishabh Pant.

The heart of the matter

On Monday, the selectors announced the Indian team for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. Rather surprisingly, Karthik was named as the backup wicket-keeper ahead of Rishabh Pant due to his ability to handle pressure better.

"The situation that was discussed in the selection committee meeting is one of them will play in the XI only if MS Dhoni is injured. Under such circumstances in a crunch match, who is the best guy who can handle the pressure? That is the reason that went in favour of Dinesh Karthik."

Now, Karthik's KKR teammate Robin Uthappa has taken to Instagram to share his views on DK's selection. Uthappa stated that Karthik had been India's best finisher in the last two years and deserves a place in the World Cup squad.

"If ever a person deserved to be in this World Cup squad on merit and his performances it (has) been @dkooo19!! Stoked for him!! Justice has been done. Easily the best finisher in the Indian squad in the past 2 years!!" Uthappa wrote on Instagram.


Robin Uthappa's Instagram story
Robin Uthappa's Instagram story

What's next?

With his spot in the World Cup squad confirmed, Karthik will be eager to hit a purple patch ahead of the marquee event. He has struggled for KKR recently but will back himself to come good sooner rather than later.

He has been selected as a back-up keeper in the World Cup squad and will play only if regular keeper MS Dhoni gets injured.

Fetching more content...
