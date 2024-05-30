Dinesh Karthik's 5 best moments in IPL

Dinesh Karthik finally called it time on his illustrious Indian Premier League (IPL) career after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s exit from the 2024 season. They lost to the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator fixture in Ahmedabad on May 22.

Karthik represented six franchises since 2008, and has the joint-second highest appearance (257) in the cash-rich league with Rohit Sharma, preceding MS Dhoni (262). He amassed 4,842 runs, with 22 fifties, while taking 145 catches and effecting 37 stumpings.

In a recent interview with Crizbuzz, the former India wicketkeeper revealed that he could have elongated his career for a few more years, due to his fitness and form. However, he chose to retire as it would be unfair for the franchises to select him for the next cycle (2025-27), if he decided to hang up his boots at anytime.

The 38-year-old said:

“I think I am physically very much prepared to play for another three years. Especially with the Impact Player rule, it becomes that much easier. So in terms of playing the sport, easily I think I could've pushed for another cycle.

“If I don't play the cycle or I walk into the tournament knowing that I won't finish the cycle, then it is a little bit unfair on the team because they could have used that resource on a player they know would be there for all three seasons."

“Coaching and broadcasting is what I'm thinking I'll mix in the foreseeable future,” Karthik added.

On that note, let's shed light on the five best moments of Dinesh Karthik's career in IPL history.

#1 Taking KKR to playoffs in 2018

The Kolkata Knight Riders splurged ₹7.4 crore to secure the services of Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2018 auction and made him the captain.

Although, KKR were inconsistent in the first half, they returned to fine form in the second half and progressed to the playoffs with eight wins in 14 matches. Then, KKR prevailed over the Rajasthan Royals in Eliminator, they fell short against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.

However, Karthik was in sublime form, as he emerged as the top-scorer for the franchise with 498 runs in 15 innings.

Karthik went on to lead KKR until the mid-way of the 2020 season, before handing over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan.

#2 Dinesh Karthik made national comeback after a blistering IPL 2022

2022 saw Dinesh Karthik making a national comeback after three years, owing to his superlative performances in the cash-rich league. Karthik slammed 330 runs in 10 innings at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 183.33 for RCB.

His finest-ever performance came against the Delhi Capitals, smoking 66* off 34 balls, with five fours and as many sixes. The back-to-back cameos of Karthik helped RCB reach the playoffs, only to lose by the Royals in Qualifier 2. As a result, the selectors decided to provide the veteran a chance once again.

#3 97* off 50 vs RR, IPL 2019

In IPL 2019, Dinesh Karthik brought up his best-ever IPL knock of 97* off 50 against the Rajasthan Royals.

Arriving at No. 4, the KKR skipper looked at ease, while other batters couldn't contribute enough. His ferocious innings comprised of seven fours and nine maximums to take the Knight Riders to 175. Nevertheless, the Royals chased down the score in the last over.

#4 Scoring 500+ runs in IPL 2013

Dinesh Karthik's best-ever run-tally came in the 2013 season for the Mumbai Indians. He amassed 510 runs in 19 innings at an average of 28.33, with two fifties.

Karthik's best knock came against the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), where he came at No.3 and hit 86 off 48 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes. As a result, MI posted 209 and won by 44 runs.

#5 83 off 35 balls vs SRH, IPL 2024

The final IPL season for Dinesh Karthik was a successful one, as he played a few clutch knocks under pressure. In response to the SunRisers Hyderabad's highest-ever total of 287, Karthik's sensational hitting helped RCB lessen the losing margin.

Dinesh Karthik smoked 83 off 35 balls, with five fours and seven sixes. Certainly, his knock proved to be crucial in the end, as RCB qualified for the playoffs with a better net run-rate than the Chennai Super Kings.

