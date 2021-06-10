"Don't know enough to comment about it" - KKR CEO on the Eoin Morgan issue

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore has refrained from making any comments regarding the murky social media turmoil their skipper Eoin Morgan has found himself in.

The IPL franchise skipper is under investigation with Jos Buttler for alleged tweets mocking Indians, and KKR refrained from making any comments about the issue.

Talking to Times of India, KKR CEO Venky Mysore said there was “zero tolerance” for any sort of discrimination.

“We don't know enough about it to comment at this time. Let's wait for the process to be completed to get all the facts before we jump to any conclusions.

“Just to reiterate, the Knight Riders organization has "zero tolerance" for any sort of discrimination,” he said.

The Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler fiasco

Eoin Morgan, England's limited-overs captain and a World Cup-winning leader, and Jos Buttler, his vice-captain, took to social media to allegedly use a tone to mock Indians. Screenshots of their replies and tweets were widely circulated.

Some of the messages read: “I always reply sir no1 else like me like you like me,” from Jos Buttler and, “Sir, you play very good opening batting,” by Eoin Morgan.

While some of the messages have been deleted after the entire Ollie Robinson suspension, the ECB will decide on further action that needs to be taken against the players.

While the context of their messages was unclear, it was reported that they would be taken seriously as Eoin Morgan and Buttler were established players for the country at the time.

An ECB spokesperson said on Tuesday (June 8) that the board will take action over the emerging material on an "individual basis" in a "timely and appropriate manner."

He said:

“Since we were alerted to offensive tweets last week, a number of historical social media posts by other individuals have been questioned publicly as well. There is no place for discrimination in our sport and we are committed to taking relevant and appropriate action where required. Given the concerns which have been raised are clearly now broader than a single case, the ECB Board will discuss how we deal with issues over historical social media material in a timely and appropriate manner. Each case will be considered on an individual basis, looking at all the facts. We will assess cases with the ECB Board before making further statements."

