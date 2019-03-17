Don't see myself playing for any other IPL team, says RCB captain Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore since the inaugural IPL season

What's the story?

Even the mere hint of his availibility could spark unprecedented interest among all teams. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has avowed that he would not play for any other IPL franchise.

Speaking to reporters during the launch of RCB's new app in Bengaluru, Kohli asserted, "To me, it (playing for RCB) has been a most special experience. I don't see myself leaving or playing for any other franchise."

The background

Since the inception of the IPL in 2008, Kohli has been synonymous with RCB. Eleven years from the inaugural season, the right-hander has evolved himself into becoming one of the most consistent run-scorers in the tournament.

Thus far, Kohli has amassed 4948 runs from 163 matches spanning across all seasons of the IPL. The RCB batsman is currently placed second in the all-time batting table. Chennai Super Kings southpaw Suresh Raina leads the IPL batting charts with 4985 runs from 176 matches.

The heart of the matter

Despite being one of the more prominent teams in the league, RCB are yet to lift the IPL trophy. They have reached the final on three occasions. One of their final appearances came under the captaincy of Kohli in 2016. The 30-year old batsman attributed the lack of silverware to poor decision-making in pressure situations.

Kohli affirmed, "The (RCB's) failure lies where decisions aren't made properly. If I sit here and say our luck was bad, that won't be right. You make your own luck, and if you make poor decisions and the other team makes good ones, you will lose."

He added, "When we played big matches too, our decision-making wasn't right. When your decision-making is spot on and balanced, those teams win the IPL. The teams that are more relaxed, don't take the pressure too much, and take good decisions in pressure moments - they should get the credit for winning."

What's next?

The 2019 IPL season will begin on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in what is shaping up to be a pulsating season opener.