"Eats CSK in breakfast, lunch, dinner"- Fans go berserk as Kieron Pollard crushes CSK again

Kieron Pollard arguably played his best knock in a Mumbai Indians (MI) jersey as the defending champions completed the second-highest run-chase in IPL history against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Saturday's big-ticket game.
The West Indian all-rounder smashed 87 runs off just 34 balls, including 6 fours and a stupendous 8 sixes, as MI chased down a total in excess of 200 for the first time in their history. They won by four wickets off the last ball and proved why they are strong contenders to defend their title once again.
Twitter erupts after Kieron Pollard's blitzkrieg
CSK were absolutely blown away and had no answer to Kieron Pollard's belligerent hitting. Despite being table-toppers and posting a formidable 218-4 on the board, MS Dhoni and his men had to ultimately face their second defeat of the season.
MI fans were absolutely thrilled by Kieron Pollard's match-winning innings that sealed a thrilling last-ball win. They also trolled CSK and their fans with MI having have had the wood over them of late. Here is how Twitter responded to another MI vs CSK classic:
Chasing 219 was never going to be an easy job, but the Delhi pitch was good for stroke-making. The MI openers, however, had to give them a good start. That is exactly what happened, as both Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock added 71 runs for the first wicket in just 7.3 overs.
However, CSK struck with three quick wickets and suddenly there were two new batsmen at the crease in Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard. The 33-year-old West Indian took his time to settle in like usual. But once he was into his groove, CSK were hit by a storm they didn't see coming.
After hitting three sixes off one Ravindra Jadeja over, Kieron Pollard well and truly found his mojo and went on to slam the fastest fifty of the IPL 2021 season so far off just 17 deliveries. Krunal and Hardik Pandya also chipped in with useful cameos, but it all came down to the last over where Pollard had to score all of the 16 runs needed.
Kieron Pollard backed himself to clear the fence and refused the singles on offer. In the end he did it with ease, bringing the equation down to two runs off the last ball. Although Ngidi nailed the yorker in the final ball, Pollard got enough bat on it and scampered for two runs to complete arguably MI's best run-chase ever.