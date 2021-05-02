"Eats CSK in breakfast, lunch, dinner"- Fans go berserk as Kieron Pollard crushes CSK again

Kieron Pollard arguably played his best knock in a Mumbai Indians (MI) jersey as the defending champions completed the second-highest run-chase in IPL history against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Saturday's big-ticket game.

The West Indian all-rounder smashed 87 runs off just 34 balls, including 6 fours and a stupendous 8 sixes, as MI chased down a total in excess of 200 for the first time in their history. They won by four wickets off the last ball and proved why they are strong contenders to defend their title once again.

Twitter erupts after Kieron Pollard's blitzkrieg

CSK were absolutely blown away and had no answer to Kieron Pollard's belligerent hitting. Despite being table-toppers and posting a formidable 218-4 on the board, MS Dhoni and his men had to ultimately face their second defeat of the season.

MI fans were absolutely thrilled by Kieron Pollard's match-winning innings that sealed a thrilling last-ball win. They also trolled CSK and their fans with MI having have had the wood over them of late. Here is how Twitter responded to another MI vs CSK classic:

Superb game #VIVOIPL cricket. Kieron Pollard is a legend. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💪💪💪 — Ian bishop (@irbishi) May 1, 2021

Kieron Pollard has been the second most destructive batsman of this season after Rahul Dravid. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 1, 2021

At one stage #MI need 125 from 8 overs and they won the match in the final ball - Thanks to the Lord, Kieron Pollard. One of the greatest finish in T20 format. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 1, 2021

Kieron Pollard take a bow. That was some knock! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 1, 2021

Kieron Pollard is a blessing to Mumbai Indians franchise 💙 pic.twitter.com/keywG9vskF — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 1, 2021

Kieron Pollard that's the Tweet pic.twitter.com/tS0ZTGHJjm — VIPER⁴⁵ (@The_Hitman_Era) May 1, 2021

Mumbai Indians don't just beat CSK, they bully them. Hail Mumbai Indians Hail Kieron Pollard 🐐 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 1, 2021

From 2010 to 2021, Kieron Pollard single handedly winning matches for us. One of the biggest match winner in T20 format.

Love you Love you Love you so much king @KieronPollard55 😭😭💙💙 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 1, 2021

Kieron Pollard has played an inning of his lifetime. Forever Indebted to you my king @KieronPollard55 😭😭💙💙 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 1, 2021

2010 IPL final, 2013 IPL final, 2019 IPL final, 2021 League match - Pollard is a nightmare, totally nightmare for #CSK. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 1, 2021

Pollard eats #CSK in breakfast, lunch and Dinner, every single time, started in 2010 IPL final and still going on in 2021. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 1, 2021

Has there been a cricketer who hurt CSK more than Kieron Pollard?

Runs

Wickets

Catches

And oh those knocks in finals.#MIvCSK — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) May 1, 2021

Chasing 219 was never going to be an easy job, but the Delhi pitch was good for stroke-making. The MI openers, however, had to give them a good start. That is exactly what happened, as both Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock added 71 runs for the first wicket in just 7.3 overs.

However, CSK struck with three quick wickets and suddenly there were two new batsmen at the crease in Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard. The 33-year-old West Indian took his time to settle in like usual. But once he was into his groove, CSK were hit by a storm they didn't see coming.

After hitting three sixes off one Ravindra Jadeja over, Kieron Pollard well and truly found his mojo and went on to slam the fastest fifty of the IPL 2021 season so far off just 17 deliveries. Krunal and Hardik Pandya also chipped in with useful cameos, but it all came down to the last over where Pollard had to score all of the 16 runs needed.

Kieron Pollard backed himself to clear the fence and refused the singles on offer. In the end he did it with ease, bringing the equation down to two runs off the last ball. Although Ngidi nailed the yorker in the final ball, Pollard got enough bat on it and scampered for two runs to complete arguably MI's best run-chase ever.