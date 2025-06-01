"Even if he plays with his own baby” - Former India cricketer defends Virat Kohli over alleged sledging incident in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan has come out in support of Virat Kohli following his alleged sledging against Musheer Khan in the IPL Qualifier 1 between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 29. Wassan has backed Kohli for his aggressive nature after the incident.

Notably, the RCB legend tried to get under the skin of Musheer, who came in as an impact substitute after the hosts were reduced to 60/6 in the playoff fixture. He seemingly gestured that Musheer Khan "served water" when the latter came out to bat.

The incident didn’t go down well with several fans on social media. Some opined that the 36-year-old tried to intimidate the youngster on his IPL debut. The trick worked as the right-hander departed for a three-ball duck, only to worsen the situation for PBKS.

Amid this, Wassan believes Kohli would come with the same fiery nature even while playing against his own children. He told OTT play ‘Bails and Banter’ show (via Hindustan Times):

“Virat has a competitive nature; even if he plays with his own baby, he would like to win. One should not feel bad about it. When you are playing the game, consider yourself equal, and don't expect an inch, nor give an inch. If you can't do the time, don't do the crime. If someone is doing it within the line, it's fine. Sledging is a mixture of sarcasm, wit and being obnoxious.”

“Of course, there should be no physical confrontation, but certain gestures should not be misinterpreted, which entirely depends on the match officials. You have to let people express themselves within the limits,” he added.

Virat Kohli and RCB are on the verge of winning maiden IPL trophy

Virat Kohli and RCB are on the verge of winning their maiden IPL trophy, provided they beat the winner of PBKS and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the summit clash. This will be their fourth final in the tournament after 2009, 2011, and 2016.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the big game on Tuesday, June 3. The right-handed batter will be keen to continue his stellar form in the final. He has already amassed 614 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 146.53 with the help of eight half-centuries.

