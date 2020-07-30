Even someone who has lived with MS Dhoni for 30 years won't know what he is thinking: Vijay Dahiya on CSK skipper's future

Former Indian cricketer Vijay Dahiya recently gave his opinion on MS Dhoni's international future, and claimed that the former Indian captain still has something left in the tank.

In an exclusive interview with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, the former wicket-keeper said that despite all the speculation, MS Dhoni is the only one who truly knows what lies ahead.

When asked about the destructive batsman's future with the Indian team, Dahiya lauded his impact on the country's cricket, while mentioning that the Ranchi man is going to be remembered forever.

"I think if someone lives with him (MS Dhoni) for 30 years, then also that person doesn't know what MS Dhoni is thinking and what he's going to do next. That is MS for you," Dahiya said.

"But what a phenomenal impact as far as Indian cricket is concerned. There are players and then there are special, brilliant players. There are great players who make an impact. And as far as MS Dhoni is concerned, he is one of those players who has made an impact and that impact is going to be forever," he added.

"A character like MS Dhoni is not finished yet" - Dahiya

MS Dhoni's future is up in the air at the moment, with him taking an indefinite break from the Indian cricket team

Dahiya continued by saying that a book written on Indian cricket would definitely have a chapter dedicated to the Chennai Super Kings skipper. The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Assistant Coach claimed that a figure of the stature of MS Dhoni is far from done.

"Whenever you're going to talk about Indian cricket, you'll definitely have a chapter or a mention as far as MS Dhoni is concerned. And with a character like him, he's not finished yet," Dahiya added.

Vijay Dahiya played 2 Tests and 19 ODIs for India without much success, but has gone on to make a name for himself in the coaching circuit. After serving as the Assistant Coach for KKR as well as the Coach of the Delhi first-class team, he has taken on the role of Head Talent Scout for DC.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, hasn't been seen in action since India's loss to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup.