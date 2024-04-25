Faf Du Plessis’ top 3 knocks in the IPL vs SRH

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Thursday, April 25.

Hosts SRH have been in some serious form and are eyeing some new records in every match. They currently sit third on the points table, having won five of their seven matches. Hyderabad defeated Delhi in their last match and will be looking to continue their winning momentum when they face RCB.

On the other hand, RCB are having a dismal season. They are at the bottom of the table with only one win in eight matches. Also, this is the reverse fixture; the two teams first clashed in the 30th match at Chinnaswamy, where SRH scored the highest-ever IPL total (287 runs).

In response, Faf led the way for RCB and scored 62 runs in 28 balls, and later in the innings, Dinesh Karthik came to the party but couldn’t get RCB over the line as they fell short by 25 runs.

Faf du Plessis is not having a season to remember in terms of captaincy; however, he's having a very ordinary outing with the bat as well. The Proteas batter has scored 239 runs in eight matches. Though, when RCB last played against SRH, du Plessis performed well and will be looking to do so again.

On that note, in this article, we will look at the top three knocks by Faf du Plessis in the IPL against SRH.

#3 Captain Faf guided RCB to a good total in IPL 2022 (73* off 50 balls)

RCB won the toss and decided to bat first in the 54th match of IPL 2022, held at the Wankhede Stadium. Bengaluru lost Virat Kohli on the very first ball, but Faf du Plessis stayed on the crease for 20 overs.

Faf remained unbeaten on 73 runs off 50 balls; his innings included eight fours and two sixes. He was well supported by Rajat Patidar (48), Glenn Maxwell (33), and Dinesh Karthik (30), as RCB scored 192 runs in 20 overs.

In response, no batter except Rahul Tripathi (58) scored runs, and SRH were bowled out on 125 runs. Waninidu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers for RCB; he took five wickets and guided his team to an easy win by 67 runs.

#2 A blistering knock by Faf du Plessis in IPL 2024 (62 off 28 balls)

SRH were invited to bat first in the 30th match of IPL 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Hyderabad batters went berserk; leading the way were Travis Head (102 off 41 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (67 off 31 balls), as SRH ended up scoring 287 runs in their 20 overs, the highest-ever total in IPL history.

In response, the RCB captain came out with all guns blazing and scored a quickfire 62 runs off 28 balls. His innings were studded with seven fours and four sixes. However, in the middle overs, no other batter except Dinesh Karthik (83 off 35 runs) was able to handle the pressure as RCB fell short by 25 runs.

#1 Faf taking CSK to the final in IPL 2018 (67* off 42 balls)

Chennai Super Kings were pitted against SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2018. Batting first, SRH had an ordinary outing, as they only managed to score 139 runs in 20 overs. However, CSK also didn’t start well, as they lost Shane Watson in the very first over.

At one point, CSK were 62-6 in 12.3 overs; however, Du Plessis had other plans as he continued to score from the other end. CSK needed 43 runs off the last three overs, and Faf ensured he was there till the end for the Super Kings. The Proteas batter remained unbeaten on 67 runs off 42 balls and guided CSK to victory with five balls remaining.

