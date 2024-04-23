"I would rather go for a youngster" - Subramaniam Badrinath does not want Dinesh Karthik to be part of India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad

Former Team India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath believes the national selectors should overlook veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik while picking the squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Karthik has made a strong case for himself with impactful performances in the ongoing IPL 2024 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, Badrinath opined that a youngster should get the nod over the seasoned campaigner.

The cricketer-turned-commentator mentioned that while Karthik can be considered for the finisher's role, the likes of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rinku Singh are ahead of him in the pecking order.

Speaking on the Star Sports Press Room, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"See, if you're going to pick Dinesh Karthik, you have to play him in the XI for all the matches. The question is does the XI in Team India have room for a player like Dinesh Karthik? Because let me be honest, he's in the twilight of his career. So I think he's probably not going to be useful if you're just going to keep him in the squad. And it's not the right way to go. I would rather go for a youngster. But if you're certain that he's the finisher you want, that if he's going to play in the XI, I will select him.

"But then in the finisher role, there are many options who have gone ahead. I think Hardik Pandya, will be there in XI. And that category is very, very rare. You don't have an Indian all-rounder. So probably he'll be there. And looking at Jadeja, he's also a finisher. He's done well. Rinku Singh has been phenomenal. So will DK get ahead of all these players? I see Rishabh Pant there as well as a keeper. So probably, it's about the position that you have to see."

Dinesh Karthik is the second-highest run-getter for RCB this season. The 38-year-old has amassed 251 runs in seven innings at a fantastic strike rate of 196.09.

It is worth mentioning that Karthik's blistering batting exploits in 2022 helped him make the cut in the Men in Blue's squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. However, he failed to set the tournament ablaze, finishing with just 14 runs in three innings.

"Go with Rishabh Pant or Rinku Singh" - Subramaniam Badrinath on who should be picked as India's finisher over Dinesh Karthik at the 2024 T20 World Cup

Subramaniam Badrinath reckoned that Dinesh Karthik should be given a last opportunity for the showpiece event if the selectors think that he is better than India's young guns.

He emphasized that the likes of Rishabh Pant and Rinku Singh deserve to be in the squad more than Karthik at this stage.

"If the selectors think that Dinesh Karthik is better than all of these players, go ahead with him. Stay with him throughout the tournament. Give him one last go. I have as much respect for Dinesh Karthik, but it's time to look forward. Go with Rishabh Pant and Rinku Singh. They deserve a chance," Badrinath added.

Karthik will next be seen in action when RCB take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, April 25.

