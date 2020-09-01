First 6 days in quarantine was the biggest hurdle I had to overcome: KXIP fielding coach Jonty Rhodes 

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) fielding coach Jonty Rhodes has completed the mandatory quarantine period in the UAE. However, the former South African cricketer labelled that phase as the biggest hurdle he has had to overcome.

"I must confess being away from home was a big concern, having spent the last five months in lockdown in South Africa, but the biggest hurdle I had to overcome was those first six days [in quarantine]. That's done. Out here as part of the coaching staff, we have to manage the players, they've also had a long lockdown period,” Jonty Rhodes told the Kings XI website.

Jonty Rhodes was the fielding coach of the Mumbai Indians for the first nine seasons of IPL before he parted ways with the team due to personal reasons.

After a break, the 51-year-old is back in the league, though this time, he is set to don KXIP colours.

"I've only got out of the room today and I love the whole energy and vibe around this team. I think that is what is going to be the difference. It's great to be part of the lion's den, I've been out of IPL for two seasons, so for me it's a fresh start in many ways, and it's always exciting to work with talented young players you've watched but never worked with before," he said.

Jonty Rhodes is a part of a star-studded KXIP support staff

Anil Kumble is the Director of cricket operations and head coach of the KXIP

KXIP are yet to win the IPL. They qualified for the semi-finals in the inaugural edition and made it to final in 2014. However, they fell short on both occasions, with them enduring a heartbreaking loss to CSK in 2008 and another gut-wrenching defeat against KKR in the summit clash in 2014.

However, with a star-studded coaching contingent this year, the team will look to end their IPL hoodoo.

Apart from Jonty Rhodes, KXIP have roped in Anil Kumble as the head coach, Andy Flower as the assistant coach, Wasim Jaffer as the batting coach and Charl Langeveldt as the bowling coach.