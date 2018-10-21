Five players Mumbai Indians should get in the IPL trade

Brathwaite in for Pollard ?

Even though IPL is more than 5 months away, things are heating up in the trading windows before the start of the mega-event.

IPL has two trading windows for the teams to trade players, the first one starts right after the end of the season which goes on till a month before the auctions, while the second one starts after the auctions till the start of the tournament.

The trade window is an excellent opportunity for the teams to get on board players that they need and who can help their cause. This can help them sort out things before the auctions.

Mumbai Indians have already started their trading with buying Quinton de Kock and released Mustafizur Rahman and Akila Dananjaya. Quinton de Kock will add teeth to Mumbai Indians' batting line-up.

Also, the fact that Mumbai Indians did not have the best of the seasons last year might result in some big changes in the overall squad. Mumbai Indians failed to reach the playoffs due to the poor performances of a lot of their senior players. Here is the list of 5 players Mumbai Indians should get in the IPL trade to improve their performance this season.

#5 Shahbaz Nadeem

Nadeem played just 6 matches last season

Mumbai Indians raised a few eyebrows when they did not pick any experienced spinner in the squad last season. Even though Mayank Markande started the season with a bang, he couldn't continue it in the latter half of season.

Mumbai Indians might look to buy another spinner who has experience of bowling on Indian pitches and that spinner can be Shahbaz Nadeem. Nadeem has been one of the most consistent performers in the domestic circuit and has been in fabulous form off late.

He has been the go-to bowler for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The left-arm spinner broke the world record for the best bowling figures in List A cricket by picking up 8/10 against Rajasthan. Nadeem's experience can make a huge difference for Mumbai Indians.

