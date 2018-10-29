5 Surprise release that could happen before IPL auction

The stage is set for the mini-auction ahead of the Indian Premier League 2019. After the overhaul due to the mega-auction last year, all the franchises look eager to fill in the gaps and consolidate their squads.

Some of them have already made the initial moves in the second trade window of the IPL. Quinton de Kock (Rs 2.9 Cr) who had a below-par season with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bangalore was traded in an all-cash transaction to the Mumbai Indians.

As a side effect of which Mumbai Indians let go their strike-bowler Mustafizur Rehman (Rs 2.2 Cr) and Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya (Rs 50 lakh). Releasing Mustafizur was a no-brainer as the left-arm seamer has been barred from playing overseas T20 leagues for a period of two years by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Further reports have also emerged that star opener Shikhar Dhawan has decided to move on from Sunrisers Hyderabad looking for a new home.

With the Indian General Elections clashing with the IPL, the possibility of IPL being played either in South Africa or in the United Arab Emirates might be one of the parameters for the franchises to consider going into the auction.

The auction also provides an opportunity for players who have had fewer opportunities to showcase their talents to start afresh. For some others like Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, it might be the start of their stint in the IPL. While November 15th is the deadline for the franchises to decide the list of players to be released,

Let us take a look at the list of five surprise releases that might happen before the auction:

#1 Manish Pandey (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Manish Pandey, who had featured in the middle order consistently for the Kolkata Knight Riders, was roped in by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 11 Crores and was expected to play a similar role for them.

However, Pandey had a poor season with the bat scoring 284 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 115.44 involving three 50s of which the only one came in a winning cause. When Pandey failed to make a mark despite an extended run he was axed from the playing eleven in the second qualifier and wasn’t picked for the finals either. In fact, some of the best moments for Manish was in the field when he took some blinders.

Manish has been in and out of the international setup too and has failed to cement his spot in the eleven in the limited number of chances he has got. Sunrisers might decide to solve their middle-order woes by releasing Pandey into the pool and look for a replacement or might even try to buy him back at a lesser price.

