IPL 2019: 5 Unsold players who could still feature this season

With a bucketload of money being invested in personnel, the IPL franchises have grown smarter over the years in the auctions without any question. Gone are the days when stardom alone would fetch a million for cricketers. As is the case in every IPL season, players do succumb to injury and are ruled out for the entirety of the tournament, leaving the franchises short on options and running around for the suitable cover.

There have been instances where the replacement players have shook the competition to its core as in the case of Chris Gayle, who was a late replacement for the injured Dirk Nannes in 2011. It was this move that sort of transformed his career and T20 cricket alike with a new lease of life for the big Jamaican after his whirlwind performances for RCB.

With the World Cup 2019 looming large on the horizon, no international board would be willing to risk their assets if there were any minor injury concerns, leaving a small margin of error for the players and their franchises to maneuver around. With a number of talented players still on the offering, here are five such individuals who could still make an impact as a replacement player this IPL 2019.

#1 Daniel Christian

With quality all-rounders in shortage, Daniel Christian has proven his credentials on a consistent basis with Jozi Stars and Melbourne Renegades en route to title wins in the Mzanzi Super League and Big Bash League. With his ability to finish games with both bat and ball, Christian is an attractive proposition for any team looking to fill the overseas all-rounder vacancy.

Although his ability to play spin would put off a number of teams, he does provide the all-round package, clearly seen in his numbers in the Big Bash League - 254 runs and 15 wickets. With prior experience playing for Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Rising Pune Supergiant, Daniel Christian could be one heck of a replacement if chosen to replace an injured player this IPL 2019.

